    XTP   DE0005765507

SINO AG

(XTP)
  Report
Sino AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/28/2022 | 05:13am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.02.2022 / 11:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Krumbholz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
81.50 EUR 8150.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
81.5000 EUR 8150.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange
MIC: XSTU


28.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73059  28.02.2022 

© EQS 2022
