  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Sino AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XTP   DE0005765507

SINO AG

(XTP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:48 2022-07-20 am EDT
80.90 EUR   +2.15%
06:28aSINO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:19aSINO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/12SINO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/20/2022 | 06:19am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.07.2022 / 12:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
79.60 EUR 34148.4 EUR
79.80 EUR 117146.4 EUR
80.00 EUR 168240.0 EUR
80.20 EUR 145482.8 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
79.9824 EUR 465017.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76999  20.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1402155&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11,7 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net income 2021 142 M 145 M 145 M
Net cash 2021 145 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 185 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 25,9x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart SINO AG
Duration : Period :
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 79,20 €
Average target price 122,00 €
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ingo Hillen Chairman-Management Board
Marcus Krumbholz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Müller Head-Legal & Compliance
Thomas Dierkes Member-Supervisory Board
Rabea Bastges Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINO AG-8.97%190
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-24.66%45 655
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.73%17 476
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-31.39%17 020
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-39.08%10 454
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-11.83%10 307