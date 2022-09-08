Log in
    XTP   DE0005765507

SINO AG

(XTP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:21 2022-09-08 am EDT
29.35 EUR   +2.26%
Sino AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/08/2022 | 10:13am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.09.2022 / 16:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.50 EUR 15048.00 EUR
28.60 EUR 17160.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.5532 EUR 32208.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


08.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77975  08.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438767&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
