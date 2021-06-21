China stocks end lower after Fed's hawkish turn

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on
Monday, as losses in financials and consumer shares offset gains
in new energy firms, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise
hawkish shift last week prompted investors to refrain from
placing big bets.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.2% at
5,090.39, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended flat
at 3,529.18.
** The CSI300 financials index and the CSI300
consumer discretionary index declined 0.9% and
1.5%, respectively, while the CSI new energy index
climbed 1.7%.
** The session's mixed performance came after both the two
indexes logged a three-week losing streak following U.S. Fed's
surprise turn.
** U.S. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard
said on Friday that the U.S. central bank's shift towards a
faster tightening of monetary policy was a "natural" response to
economic growth and particularly inflation moving quicker than
expected as the country reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.
** Analysts said a hawkish Fed could lead to a stronger
dollar and a weaker yuan, putting pressure on the A-share market
by prompting foreign outflows.
** The A-share market will be under heavy pressure against a
backdrop of a strong dollar, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with
China Fortune Securities.
** Meanwhile, the dollar held near multi-month peaks against
other major currencies on Monday.
** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and
household loans unchanged for the 14th straight month at its
June fixing, in line with market expectations.
** The Financial News, backed by the Peoples Bank of China
(PBOC), on Sunday advised against speculating about liquidity
tightening and policy direction, saying such action can mislead
and roil markets.
** Shares of China's hog farmers extended losses, as hog
futures tumbled to new lows.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 1.29%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 3.29%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)