    603970   CNE100002TN4

SINO-AGRI LEADING BIOSCIENCES CO.,LTD

(603970)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 06/18
24.6 CNY   +3.23%
03:51aChina stocks end lower after Fed's hawkish turn
RE
12:38aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall after Fed's surprise turn
RE
China stocks end lower after Fed's hawkish turn

06/21/2021 | 03:51am EDT
SHANGHAI, June 21 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Monday, as losses in financials and consumer shares offset gains in new energy firms, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise hawkish shift last week prompted investors to refrain from placing big bets.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.2% at 5,090.39, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 3,529.18.

** The CSI300 financials index and the CSI300 consumer discretionary index declined 0.9% and 1.5%, respectively, while the CSI new energy index climbed 1.7%.

** The session's mixed performance came after both the two indexes logged a three-week losing streak following U.S. Fed's surprise turn.

** U.S. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday that the U.S. central bank's shift towards a faster tightening of monetary policy was a "natural" response to economic growth and particularly inflation moving quicker than expected as the country reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

** Analysts said a hawkish Fed could lead to a stronger dollar and a weaker yuan, putting pressure on the A-share market by prompting foreign outflows.

** The A-share market will be under heavy pressure against a backdrop of a strong dollar, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** Meanwhile, the dollar held near multi-month peaks against other major currencies on Monday.

** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for the 14th straight month at its June fixing, in line with market expectations.

** The Financial News, backed by the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC), on Sunday advised against speculating about liquidity tightening and policy direction, saying such action can mislead and roil markets.

** Shares of China's hog farmers extended losses, as hog futures tumbled to new lows.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.29%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 3.29%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 481 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
Net income 2021 163 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 723 M 732 M 730 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 885
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart SINO-AGRI LEADING BIOSCIENCES CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Sino-Agri Leading Biosciences Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO-AGRI LEADING BIOSCIENCES CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 38,97 CNY
Last Close Price 24,60 CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Su Chairman & General Manager
Bo Ji Huang CFO, Board Secretary, Director & Deputy GM
Li Fen Ma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rong Jun Hua Independent Director
Xue Min Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO-AGRI LEADING BIOSCIENCES CO.,LTD16.59%732
NUTRIEN LTD.18.37%33 134
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY46.90%14 954
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA28.99%13 704
THE MOSAIC COMPANY30.03%11 363
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-13.47%11 183