  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
  News
  Summary
    5483   TW0005483002

SINO-AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS INC.

(5483)
Sino American Silicon Products : Announce the debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of the company's unaudited consolidated financial statements for February 2022

03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/28 Time of announcement 16:20:00
Subject 
 Announce the debt ratio, current ratio and quick
ratio of the company's unaudited consolidated financial
statements for February 2022
Date of events 2022/03/28 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28
2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to the letters (Cheng-Kuei-Chien-1100201491),
issued by the Taipei Exchange on 2021/8/18.
3.Financial information date:February 2022
4.Unaudited Current ratio:311.79%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:280.22%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:69.14%
7.Countermeasures:None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 68 840 M 2 400 M 2 400 M
Net income 2021 7 069 M 246 M 246 M
Net cash 2021 13 484 M 470 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 105 B 3 668 M 3 668 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 030
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart SINO-AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO-AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 179,50 TWD
Average target price 228,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Kuang Lu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hsiu Lan Hsu President & Director
Hsiu Ling Hsu Head-Finance, Head-Accounting & Deputy Spokesman
Budi S Tjahjono Chief Research & Development Officer
Chin Tang Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINO-AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS INC.-23.94%3 668
NVIDIA CORPORATION-5.84%693 962
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.76%540 518
BROADCOM INC.-5.49%256 756
INTEL CORPORATION0.64%211 052
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-16.84%194 747