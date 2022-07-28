Sino American Silicon Products : Announce the debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of the company's unaudited consolidated financial statements for June 2022
07/28/2022 | 03:18am EDT
Provided by: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/28
Time of announcement
15:06:33
Subject
Announce the debt ratio, current ratio and quick
ratio of the company's unaudited consolidated financial
statements for June 2022
Date of events
2022/07/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28
2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to the letters (Cheng-Kuei-Chien-1100201491),
issued by the Taipei Exchange on 2021/8/18.
3.Financial information date:June 2022
4.Unaudited Current ratio:271.74%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:246.70%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:67.70%
7.Countermeasures:None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:17:06 UTC.