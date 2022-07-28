Sino American Silicon Products : Announce the debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of the company's unaudited consolidated financial statements for June 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28 2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to the letters (Cheng-Kuei-Chien-1100201491), issued by the Taipei Exchange on 2021/8/18. 3.Financial information date:June 2022 4.Unaudited Current ratio:271.74% 5.Unaudited quick ratio:246.70% 6.Unaudited debt ratio:67.70% 7.Countermeasures:None 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None