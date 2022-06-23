Sino American Silicon Products : SAS announces the resolutions of the 2022 general shareholders meeting
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
15:26:27
Subject
SAS announces the resolutions of the 2022 general
shareholders meeting
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/23
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:NA
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approve amendment on the "Articles of Incorporation"
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Approve the 2021 business report, financial statements and earning
distribution
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approve amendment on the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' Meeting"
(2)Approve amendment on the "Acquisition or Disposal of Assets Procedure"
(3)Approve issuance of new shares through public offering or private
placement,in response to the Company's capital needs
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.