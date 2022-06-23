Sino American Silicon Products : SAS announces the resolutions of the 2022 general shareholders meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/23 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:NA 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Approve amendment on the "Articles of Incorporation" 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Approve the 2021 business report, financial statements and earning distribution 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Approve amendment on the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' Meeting" (2)Approve amendment on the "Acquisition or Disposal of Assets Procedure" (3)Approve issuance of new shares through public offering or private placement,in response to the Company's capital needs 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None