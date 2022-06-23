Log in
    5483   TW0005483002

SINO-AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS INC.

(5483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-21
143.00 TWD   -2.39%
04:55aSINO AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS : SAS announces the resolutions of the 2022 general shareholders meeting
PU
06/22Taiwan's Motech Industries, Sino-American Silicon Upbeat on Strong Solar Demand
MT
06/01SINO AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS : To announce participation of Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022
PU
Sino American Silicon Products : SAS announces the resolutions of the 2022 general shareholders meeting

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:26:27
Subject 
 SAS announces the resolutions of the 2022 general
shareholders meeting
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/23
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:NA
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approve amendment on the "Articles of Incorporation"
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Approve the 2021 business report, financial statements and earning
distribution
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approve amendment on the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' Meeting"
(2)Approve amendment on the "Acquisition or Disposal of Assets Procedure"
(3)Approve issuance of new shares through public offering or private
placement,in response to the Company's capital needs
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
