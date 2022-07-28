Sino American Silicon Products : SAS holds 2Q FY2022 English Earnings Call

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/04 2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference Registration link: https://clsa.zoom.com/webinar/register/WN_JgEvVMq3QZ-WFkpcWsOj-Q 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: SAS holds 2Q FY2022 English Earnings Call 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please register in advance for this conference call.