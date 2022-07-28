Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5483   TW0005483002

SINO-AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS INC.

(5483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-26
143.00 TWD   +1.06%
03:18aSINO AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS : SAS holds 2Q FY2022 English Earnings Call
PU
07/18SINO AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS : To announce participation of Taipei Exchange Market Conference
PU
07/06SINO AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS : SAS & GWC June 2022 Revenue Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino American Silicon Products : SAS holds 2Q FY2022 English Earnings Call

07/28/2022 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 15:05:43
Subject 
 SAS holds 2Q FY2022 English Earnings Call
Date of events 2022/08/04 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/04
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference
Registration link:
https://clsa.zoom.com/webinar/register/WN_JgEvVMq3QZ-WFkpcWsOj-Q
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
SAS holds 2Q FY2022 English Earnings Call
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please register in advance for this conference call.

Disclaimer

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINO-AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS INC.
03:18aSINO AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS : SAS holds 2Q FY2022 English Earnings Call
PU
07/18SINO AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS : To announce participation of Taipei Exchange Market Confe..
PU
07/06SINO AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS : SAS & GWC June 2022 Revenue Report
PU
06/24SINO AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS : Announce the debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of..
PU
06/23SINO AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS : SAS announces the resolutions of the 2022 general shareho..
PU
06/22Taiwan's Motech Industries, Sino-American Silicon Upbeat on Strong Solar Demand
MT
06/01SINO AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS : To announce participation of Nomura Investment Forum Asia..
PU
05/26SINO AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS : Announce the debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of..
PU
05/06Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
05/05Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. Announces Cash Dividend for the Second Half of 2021..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 80 676 M 2 692 M 2 692 M
Net income 2022 8 707 M 291 M 291 M
Net cash 2022 25 570 M 853 M 853 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,63x
Yield 2022 6,99%
Capitalization 83 830 M 2 797 M 2 797 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 030
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SINO-AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO-AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 143,00 TWD
Average target price 204,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Kuang Lu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hsiu Lan Hsu President & Director
Hsiu Ling Hsu Head-Finance, Head-Accounting & Deputy Spokesman
Budi S Tjahjono Chief Research & Development Officer
Chin Tang Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINO-AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS INC.-39.41%2 797
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.37%428 094
NVIDIA CORPORATION-39.51%413 989
BROADCOM INC.-23.19%206 387
QUALCOMM, INC.-16.10%167 966
INTEL CORPORATION-21.98%159 294