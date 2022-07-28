Sino American Silicon Products : SAS holds 2Q FY2022 English Earnings Call
07/28/2022 | 03:18am EDT
Provided by: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/28
Time of announcement
15:05:43
Subject
SAS holds 2Q FY2022 English Earnings Call
Date of events
2022/08/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/04
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference
Registration link:
https://clsa.zoom.com/webinar/register/WN_JgEvVMq3QZ-WFkpcWsOj-Q
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
SAS holds 2Q FY2022 English Earnings Call
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please register in advance for this conference call.
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:17:06 UTC.