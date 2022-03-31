Log in
    5483   TW0005483002

SINO-AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS INC.

(5483)
  Report
Sino American Silicon Products : To announce participation of Taipei Exchange Market Conference

03/31/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 16:05:51
Subject 
 To announce participation of Taipei
Exchange Market Conference
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online conference-
https://www.tpex.org.tw/web/about/news/media/media_gallery.php?l=zh-tw
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
SAS participates Taipei Exchange Market Conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 78 883 M 2 759 M 2 759 M
Net income 2022 8 267 M 289 M 289 M
Net cash 2022 24 848 M 869 M 869 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 5,73%
Capitalization 105 B 3 660 M 3 660 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 030
Free-Float 88,3%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINO-AMERICAN SILICON PRODUCTS INC.-24.36%3 660
NVIDIA CORPORATION-5.85%693 911
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.44%544 184
BROADCOM INC.-5.16%257 662
INTEL CORPORATION-0.14%210 280
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-17.15%194 014