Sino American Silicon Products : To announce participation of Taipei Exchange Market Conference
03/31/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/31
Time of announcement
16:05:51
Subject
To announce participation of Taipei
Exchange Market Conference
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online conference-
https://www.tpex.org.tw/web/about/news/media/media_gallery.php?l=zh-tw
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
SAS participates Taipei Exchange Market Conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:15:03 UTC.