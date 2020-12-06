Log in
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(1177)
  Report
News 


Sino Biopharma to Acquire Stake in China's Covid-19 Vaccine Maker

12/06/2020 | 05:49pm EST
By P.R. Venkat

Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. has agreed to acquire a 15.03% stake in Covid-19 vaccine developer Sinovac Life Sciences Co. for US$515 million.

Sinovac has made significant progress in the development of its Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac, making it one of the few enterprises in China that has developed and produced a vaccine by itself, Sino Biopharma said Monday.

"The board believes that the capital contribution will introduce a key strategic partner to the group and expects that both parties will join efforts to expand the partnership in further improving vaccine sales capability, expansion to overseas markets as well as development for new technologies," it said.

Sino Biopharma said that Sinovac's phase III clinical trials have also been approved in Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and Chile and that the company currently has received orders from various countries.

The stake purchase will be funded by the internal resources of Sino Biopharma.

Sinovac LS is principally engaged in the business of research and development of vaccines for human use.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-20 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.06% 6.2533 Delayed Quote.38.42%
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED -0.30% 6.69 End-of-day quote.-7.94%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.07% 7.798 Delayed Quote.31.16%
Financials
Sales 2020 28 486 M 3 675 M 3 675 M
Net income 2020 3 249 M 419 M 419 M
Net cash 2020 5 716 M 738 M 738 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,5x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 126 B 16 219 M 16 219 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 23 515
Free-Float 53,0%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 9,93 HKD
Last Close Price 6,69 HKD
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,84%
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theresa Tse Chairman
Hsuan Tse General Manager-Information Management
Wei Nong Ye General Manager-Research & Development
Ping Tse Senior Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED-7.94%16 219
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.02%395 592
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.74%290 107
PFIZER, INC.8.67%224 226
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.91%207 311
NOVARTIS AG-11.64%207 247
