Sino Biopharmaceutical : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: www.sinobiopharm.com

(Stock code: 1177)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Reference is made to the announcement of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company") dated 19 August 2020 (the "Announcement"), in relation to the appointment of executive director, redesignation of director and change of chief executive officer. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board would like to provide additional information in relation to the appointment of Mr. Li Yi ("Mr. Li") as the executive director and chief executive officer of the Company as follows:

Mr. Li has extensive management experience in listed companies and a vision of international corporate operations. Mr. Li used to serve as the managing director of China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited (stock code: 144). Under his leadership, the company was included in the Hang Seng Index during his tenure and became the best performing constituent stock in 2004. Mr. Li was thereby selected as one of the "Most Outstanding Business Leaders in Asia" by CNBC Asia.

The successful experience in the financial field helped Mr. Li accumulate a deep understanding of international finance and capital markets. Under his leadership, UBS and J.P. Morgan, the two large international financial institutions in Europe and America, have successively established industry- leading business platforms in China. The above-mentioned experience is also a strong proof of Mr. Li's excellent organization and management ability, outstanding resource integration ability and experience in building business platforms.