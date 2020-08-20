Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited    1177   KYG8167W1380

SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(1177)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino Biopharmaceutical : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 12:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: www.sinobiopharm.com

(Stock code: 1177)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Reference is made to the announcement of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company") dated 19 August 2020 (the "Announcement"), in relation to the appointment of executive director, redesignation of director and change of chief executive officer. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board would like to provide additional information in relation to the appointment of Mr. Li Yi ("Mr. Li") as the executive director and chief executive officer of the Company as follows:

Mr. Li has extensive management experience in listed companies and a vision of international corporate operations. Mr. Li used to serve as the managing director of China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited (stock code: 144). Under his leadership, the company was included in the Hang Seng Index during his tenure and became the best performing constituent stock in 2004. Mr. Li was thereby selected as one of the "Most Outstanding Business Leaders in Asia" by CNBC Asia.

The successful experience in the financial field helped Mr. Li accumulate a deep understanding of international finance and capital markets. Under his leadership, UBS and J.P. Morgan, the two large international financial institutions in Europe and America, have successively established industry- leading business platforms in China. The above-mentioned experience is also a strong proof of Mr. Li's excellent organization and management ability, outstanding resource integration ability and experience in building business platforms.

1

The joining of Mr. Li, who moved from the industrial and commercial industry to the financial industry, and now back to the industrial and commercial industry, will bring effective leadership, rich capital market experience and a more international perspective to the Company, and form a powerful complement to the Company's existing management team which has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Under the strong guidance of the Board, Mr. Li will work together with the excellent management team of the Company to build a better future.

By order of the Board

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited

Tse, Theresa Y Y

Chairwoman

Hong Kong, 20 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises nine Executive Directors, namely Ms. Tse, Theresa Y Y, Mr. Tse Ping, Ms. Cheng Cheung Ling, Mr. Tse, Eric S Y, Mr. Tse Hsin, Mr. Li Yi, Mr. Wang Shanchun, Mr. Tian Zhoushan, Ms. Li Mingqin and four Independent Non- Executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhengfei, Mr. Li Dakui, Ms. Lu Hong and Mr. Zhang Lu Fu.

2

Disclaimer

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 04:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
12:23aSINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to the appointmen..
PU
08/19SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Appointment of executive director, redesignation of dir..
PU
08/14SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
08/11Hong Kong stocks rise over 2% as consumer firms rally; China up
RE
08/03SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement "rivaroxaban tablet" obtains dru..
PU
07/31SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - "tofacitinib citrate tablet" o..
PU
07/30SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement
PU
07/29SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - "idarubicin hydrochloride for ..
PU
07/24Hong Kong stocks end week lower as Sino-U.S. tensions escalate
RE
07/23SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : CEO to Raise US$406 Million via Share Placement
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30 225 M 3 900 M 3 900 M
Net income 2020 3 630 M 468 M 468 M
Net cash 2020 8 134 M 1 050 M 1 050 M
P/E ratio 2020 45,2x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 177 B 22 804 M 22 804 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,58x
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 23 302
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,29 HKD
Last Close Price 9,40 HKD
Spread / Highest target 91,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ping Tse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theresa Tse Chairman
Hsuan Tse General Manager-Information Management
Wei Nong Ye General Manager-Research & Development
Hsin Tse Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED29.36%22 949
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.10%395 160
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.37%298 062
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.51%213 873
PFIZER, INC.-2.35%213 162
NOVARTIS AG-15.90%188 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group