Sino Biopharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - "DOCETAXEL INJECTION" PASSES CONSISTENCY EVALUATION

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

"DOCETAXEL INJECTION" PASSES CONSISTENCY EVALUATION

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that "Docetaxel Injection" (product name: Tai Zhengxin (इؚ͍)) has obtained the notice of approval of supplemental application on pharmaceutical product issued by the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China, and passed the Consistency of Quality and Efficacy Evaluation for Generic Drugs. The product is suitable for the treatment of breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer and gastric cancer.

Docetaxel, which is referred to in Chinese as Duo Xi Zi Shan Chun (εГഓӄቐ), is a semi-synthetic derivative of paclitaxel and an inhibitor of depolymerization of microtubules. Docetaxel Injection, as one of the common medicines widely used in cancer treatment in China, has a relatively higher level of recognition among doctors and is included in the 2009 edition of China's National Basic Medical Insurance and Work Injury Insurance Drug List (਷࢕ਿ͉ᔼᐕڭᎈձʈෆڭᎈᖹۜͦ፽'). The market of Docetaxel Injection is mature and sizable. Docetaxel Injection developed by the Group has a specification of 1ml: 20mg (non-concentrated), featuring an advantage of without the need of second dilution for convenient clinical use.

Hong Kong, 25 February 2021

