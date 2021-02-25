Log in
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(1177)
Sino Biopharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - "DOCETAXEL INJECTION" PASSES CONSISTENCY EVALUATION

02/25/2021 | 03:44am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website:www.sinobiopharm.com

(Stock code: 1177)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

"DOCETAXEL INJECTION" PASSES CONSISTENCY EVALUATION

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that "Docetaxel Injection" (product name: Tai Zhengxin (इؚ͍)) has obtained the notice of approval of supplemental application on pharmaceutical product issued by the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China, and passed the Consistency of Quality and Efficacy Evaluation for Generic Drugs. The product is suitable for the treatment of breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer and gastric cancer.

Docetaxel, which is referred to in Chinese as Duo Xi Zi Shan Chun (εГഓӄቐ), is a semi-synthetic derivative of paclitaxel and an inhibitor of depolymerization of microtubules. Docetaxel Injection, as one of the common medicines widely used in cancer treatment in China, has a relatively higher level of recognition among doctors and is included in the 2009 edition of China's National Basic Medical Insurance and Work Injury Insurance Drug List (਷࢕ਿ͉ᔼᐕڭᎈձʈෆڭᎈᖹۜͦ፽'). The market of Docetaxel Injection is mature and sizable. Docetaxel Injection developed by the Group has a specification of 1ml: 20mg (non-concentrated), featuring an advantage of without the need of second dilution for convenient clinical use.

By order of the Board

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited

Tse, Theresa Y Y

Chairwoman

Hong Kong, 25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises nine Executive Directors, namely Ms. Tse, Theresa Y Y, Mr. Tse Ping, Ms. Cheng Cheung Ling, Mr. Tse, Eric S Y, Mr. Tse Hsin, Mr. Li Yi, Mr. Wang Shanchun, Mr. Tian Zhoushan and Ms. Li Mingqin and five Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhengfei, Mr. Li Dakui, Ms. Lu Hong, Mr. Zhang Lu Fu and Mr. Li

Kwok Tung Donald.

Disclaimer

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 08:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
