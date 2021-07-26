Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1177   KYG8167W1380

SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(1177)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino Biopharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - "LENVATINIB MESILATE CAPSULE" OBTAINS DRUG REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE

07/26/2021 | 05:18am EDT
Financials
Sales 2021 34 288 M 4 410 M 4 410 M
Net income 2021 6 022 M 775 M 775 M
Net cash 2021 9 355 M 1 203 M 1 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 131 B 16 896 M 16 886 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 24 262
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 6,99 HKD
Average target price 11,33 HKD
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theresa Tse Chairman
Hsuan Tse General Manager-Information Management
Wei Nong Ye General Manager-Research & Development
Mao Li Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED-6.80%18 681
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.16%432 430
ROCHE HOLDING AG12.39%325 975
PFIZER, INC.13.23%218 198
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY44.60%209 276
NOVARTIS AG1.10%207 246