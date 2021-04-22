Sino Biopharmaceutical : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM FOR NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: www.sinobiopharm.com

(Stock Code: 1177)

23 April 2021

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder,

Notification of publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website

We are pleased to notify you that the following corporate communications (the "Corporate Communications") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese versions, are now available on the Company's website at www.sinobiopharm.com :

2020 Annual Report; and

Circular dated 23 April 2021 relating to general mandates to issue and buy back shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting.

You may access the above Corporate Communications by clicking "2020 Annual Report" and "General mandates to issue and buy back shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting" in the "Investors" section of the Company's website. The Corporate Communications are also available on the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the above Corporate Communications, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the above Corporate Communications, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited

Chan Oi Nin Derek

Company Secretary

Encl.

Notes: