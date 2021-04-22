Sino Biopharmaceutical : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM FOR NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Website: www.sinobiopharm.com
(Stock Code: 1177)
23 April 2021
Dear Non-Registered Shareholder,
Notification of publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website
We are pleased to notify you that the following corporate communications (the "Corporate Communications") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese versions, are now available on the Company's website at www.sinobiopharm.com :
2020 Annual Report; and
Circular dated 23 April 2021 relating to general mandates to issue and buy back shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting.
You may access the above Corporate Communications by clicking "2020 Annual Report" and "General mandates to issue and buy back shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting" in the "Investors" section of the Company's website. The Corporate Communications are also available on the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you wish to receive a printed copy of the above Corporate Communications, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.
Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the above Corporate Communications, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.
Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited
Chan Oi Nin Derek
Company Secretary
Encl.
Notes:
This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders of the Company. Non-registered Shareholder means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form.
Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), quarterly report, summary quarterly report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
Request Form
To: Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company")
c/o Tricor Tengis Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the following Corporate Communications and all future Corporate Communications of the Company:
(Please mark "X" in the appropriate box(ex))
2020 Annual Report
Circular dated 23 April 2021 relating to general mandates to issue and buy back shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting.
Name:
By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the above Corporate Communications, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
Your supply of personal data (as defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of receiving current and future Corporate Communications (the "Purposes"). The Company may transfer your personal data to its agent, contractor or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to the Company for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your personal data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfill the Purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be in writing and mailed to Privacy Compliance O fficer of Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.
(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to return the
Tricor Tengis Limited
卓佳登捷時有限公司
