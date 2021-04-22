Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1177   KYG8167W1380

SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(1177)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino Biopharmaceutical : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM FOR NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS

04/22/2021 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: www.sinobiopharm.com

(Stock Code: 1177)

23 April 2021

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder,

Notification of publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website

We are pleased to notify you that the following corporate communications (the "Corporate Communications") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese versions, are now available on the Company's website at www.sinobiopharm.com :

  • 2020 Annual Report; and
  • Circular dated 23 April 2021 relating to general mandates to issue and buy back shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting.

You may access the above Corporate Communications by clicking "2020 Annual Report" and "General mandates to issue and buy back shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting" in the "Investors" section of the Company's website. The Corporate Communications are also available on the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the above Corporate Communications, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the above Corporate Communications, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited

Chan Oi Nin Derek

Company Secretary

Encl.

Notes:

  1. This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders of the Company. Non-registered Shareholder means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form.
  2. Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), quarterly report, summary quarterly report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

Request Form

To: Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company")

c/o Tricor Tengis Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the following Corporate Communications and all future Corporate Communications of the Company:

(Please mark "X" in the appropriate box(ex))

2020 Annual Report

Circular dated 23 April 2021 relating to general mandates to issue and buy back shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting.

Signature :

Date:

Name:

(English)

(Chinese)

(in block letters)

Contact Phone

Number:

Notes:

  1. Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), quarterly report, summary quarterly report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the above Corporate Communications, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of personal data (as defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of receiving current and future Corporate Communications (the "Purposes"). The Company may transfer your personal data to its agent, contractor or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to the Company for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your personal data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfill the Purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be in writing and mailed to Privacy Compliance O fficer of Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to return the

Request Form to us.

Tricor Tengis Limited

No postage stamp is required for local mailing in Hong Kong

卓佳登捷時有限公司

當閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼 : 37

Hong Kong 香港

如在本港投寄，閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

Disclaimer

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 09:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
05:06aSINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL  : Notification letter and request form for non-registere..
PU
04/16Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.6% After Beijing GDP Report
MT
04/07Hong Kong Hang Seng Slides 0.9%; Tech Sector Again Weakens
MT
03/30SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL  : Nomura Adjusts Sino Biopharmaceutical's Price Target t..
MT
03/29AKESO  : Cancer Drug Wins US FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation; Shares Jump..
MT
03/29SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL  : Voluntary announcement - penpulimab obtained breakthro..
PU
03/24Hong Kong Stocks Tumble to 10-Week Low; Casino Shares Slide on Macao's Vaccin..
MT
03/23SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL  : Biopharm Unit to Buy Medical Device Maker Softhale for..
MT
03/23SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL  : 2020 Net Profit Grows to RMB2.77 Billion amid Adversit..
AQ
03/23SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL  : Voluntary announcement - acquistion of softhale
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 604 M 3 686 M 3 686 M
Net income 2020 3 260 M 420 M 420 M
Net cash 2020 6 594 M 850 M 850 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,7x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 154 B 19 838 M 19 845 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,15x
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 24 108
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,86 HKD
Last Close Price 8,20 HKD
Spread / Highest target 79,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theresa Tse Chairman
Hsuan Tse General Manager-Information Management
Wei Nong Ye General Manager-Research & Development
Zheng Fei Lu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED9.33%19 838
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%438 583
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.64%298 619
PFIZER, INC.6.03%217 716
NOVARTIS AG-2.89%199 956
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.14%198 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ