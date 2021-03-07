Log in
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(1177)
Sino Biopharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - "FOSAPREPITANT DIMEGLUMINE FOR INJECTION" OBTAINS FDA ANDA APPROVAL

03/07/2021 | 05:09pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website:www.sinobiopharm.com

(Stock code: 1177)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

"FOSAPREPITANT DIMEGLUMINE FOR INJECTION"

OBTAINS FDA ANDA APPROVAL

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that the "Fosaprepitant Dimeglumine for Injection" (brand name "Shanqi" (ഛ઼)), a drug developed by the Group used for the prevention of nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, has obtained approval of abbreviated new drug application ("ANDA", i.e. United States generic drug application) from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). This product is another "three applications with three approvals" variety of the Group which has been approved for launch in the three major international markets of China, the United States, and Europe.

Fosaprepitant Dimeglumine for Injection is a neurokinin-1 (NK-1) receptor antagonist and a prodrug of aprepitant. It is clinically used to prevent nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy drugs. The product is a powder intravenous injection, with affirmative efficacy, high safety, and broad clinical use. Compared with oral aprepitant, the use of injections can provide greater flexibility and convenience for some patients with disease-related nausea who cannot accept oral medication. The product has become a necessary antiemetic drug for prescription combination for the treatment of tumors.

The approval of Fosaprepitant Dimeglumine for Injection in the United States is another achievement of the Group's internationalization strategy, which once again proves the Group's determination and ability to enter the overseas high-end market. The launch of this product will further accelerate the Group's process of expanding into the international market for oncology drugs and pave the way for the subsequent overseas market promotion of a series of high-end generic drugs.

By order of the Board

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited

Tse, Theresa Y Y

Chairwoman

Hong Kong, 8 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises nine Executive Directors, namely Ms. Tse, Theresa Y Y, Mr. Tse Ping, Ms. Cheng Cheung Ling, Mr. Tse, Eric S Y, Mr. Tse Hsin, Mr. Li Yi, Mr. Wang Shanchun, Mr. Tian Zhoushan and Ms. Li Mingqin and five Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhengfei, Mr. Li Dakui, Ms. Lu Hong, Mr. Zhang Lu Fu and Mr. Li Kwok Tung Donald.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 22:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 28 632 M 3 688 M 3 688 M
Net income 2020 3 246 M 418 M 418 M
Net cash 2020 6 595 M 850 M 850 M
P/E ratio 2020 50,0x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 156 B 20 038 M 20 039 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,20x
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 24 328
Free-Float 52,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theresa Tse Chairman
Hsuan Tse General Manager-Information Management
Wei Nong Ye General Manager-Research & Development
Zheng Fei Lu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED10.40%20 038
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.81%410 337
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.63%274 753
PFIZER INC.-7.09%191 873
ABBVIE INC.-0.42%188 420
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY22.55%187 971
