Sino Biopharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - "SU QIAN" OBATAINS REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE OF FORMULA FOOD FOR SPECIAL MEDICAL PURPOSE

04/28/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: www.sinobiopharm.com

(Stock code: 1177)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

"SU QIAN" OBATAINS REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE OF FORMULA FOOD

FOR SPECIAL MEDICAL PURPOSE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that "Su Qian" (a carbohydrate component formula food for special medical purpose), a component nutritional product of the Group, is granted the approval for registration by the State Administration for Market Regulation, and obtains the registration certification of formula food for special medical purpose. The main component of this product is 12.5 g/100 ml of carbohydrates, which is suitable for people aged 18 years and above who require carbohydrate and water supplementation before elective surgery.

Su Qian is the earliest oral carbohydrate (CHO) preparation marketed in China. It was developed based on the concept of enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) and is a standardized oral carbohydrate product for pre-operative use in elective surgery patients. It is recommended by the Chinese Society of Surgery and the Chinese Society of Anesthesiology in their "Chinese Expert Consensus and Pathway Management Guidelines for Enhanced Recovery after Surgery (2018 Edition)". Its effects include: (1) increasing the patient's pre-operative energy reserves and reducing the occurrence of post-operative complications; (2) pre-supplying the patient with energy and water before surgery to reduce the delay in post-operative wound healing brought about by intensive intra-operative rehydration; and (3) significantly relieving patients' subjective discomforts such as thirst, hunger, and anxiety before surgery, and improving surgical tolerance.

The Group always adheres to the concept of health for the public and benefit for the world. While adhering to the development of cutting-edge innovative drugs and biologics, the Group is committed to promoting the development and practice of the ERAS concept in China and strategically opening up the special medical food market.

1

By order of the Board

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited

Tse, Theresa Y Y

Chairwoman

Hong Kong, 28 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises nine Executive Directors, namely Ms. Tse, Theresa Y Y, Mr. Tse Ping, Ms. Cheng Cheung Ling, Mr. Tse, Eric S Y, Mr. Tse Hsin, Mr. Li Yi, Mr. Wang Shanchun, Mr. Tian Zhoushan and Ms. Li Mingqin and five Independent Non- Executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhengfei, Mr. Li Dakui, Ms. Lu Hong, Mr. Zhang Lu Fu and Mr. Li Kwok Tung Donald.

