Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 10, 2023

SINO GREEN LAND CORP.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Effective July 10,2023, the Board of Directors of Sino Green Land Corp.(the "Company") approved a resolution changing the Company's fiscal year from December 31 to June 30 of each calendar year, effective as of the same date.

As a result of this change, the Company will file a Transition Report on Form 10-K for the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2023, which is the period between the closing of the Company's most recent fiscal year and the opening date of the Company's newly selected fiscal year.

The new fiscal year commenced July 1, 2023.

Financial Impact

The Company expects the change in fiscal year end to have no financial impact on the 2022 and 2023 quarterly and annual financial results.

Dated: July 10, 2023