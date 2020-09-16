Log in
SINO HARBOUR HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED    1663

SINO HARBOUR HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

(1663)
  Report
Sino Harbour : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY THE CHAIRMAN AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

09/16/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINO HARBOUR HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

漢港控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1663)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY

THE CHAIRMAN AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

This is a voluntary announcement made by Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited (the"Company") to inform its shareholders and potential investors in relation to the increase in shareholding by the Company's chairman and substantial shareholder, Mr. Wong Lam Ping ("Mr. Wong"). Mr. Wong is the husband of Ms. Chan Heung Ling and is the father of Mr. Wong Lui, the substantial shareholder and executive director of the Company, respectively.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was informed by Mr. Wong that, he has acquired an aggregate of 368,000 ordinary shares of the Company in the open market at an average price of approximately HK$0.128 per share on 16 September 2020.

Shareholders and investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited

Wong Lam Ping

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer,

Executive Director and General Manager

Hong Kong, 16 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors, including four executive Directors, namely Mr. WONG Lam Ping (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager), Mr. SHI Feng (Deputy Chairman), Mr. WONG Lui and Ms. GAO Lan; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. CHAN Kin Sang; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. XIE Gang, Mr. HE Dingding and Mr. WONG Ping Kuen..

