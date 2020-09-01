Log in
Sino Hua An International : Memorandum Of Understanding

09/01/2020 | 12:25am EDT
Type Announcement
Subject MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING
Description

SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD ('HUA-AN') UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN TOP FRUITS SDN. BHD., WAVETREE TECHNOLOGIES SDN. BHD. (FORMERLY KNOWN AS FANCY CELEBRATIONS SDN. BHD.) AND MYBEECOP SDN. BHD.

Reference is made to the announcements made on 4 March 2020 and 22 June 2020 in relation to the Memorandum of Understanding entered into between Hua-An's wholly-owned subsidiary, Wavetree Technologies Sdn. Bhd. (formerly known as Fancy Celebrations Sdn. Bhd.), Top Fruits Sdn. Bhd. and Mybeecop Sdn. Bhd., the Board of Directors of Hua-An wishes to announce that there has been no material development since the previous announcement dated 22 June 2020.

This announcement is dated 28 August 2020.

Announcement Info

Company Name SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name HUAAN
Date Announced 28 Aug 2020
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-27082020-00011

Disclaimer

Sino Hua-An International Bhd published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 04:24:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 788 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2019 -184 M -44,2 M -44,2 M
Net cash 2019 3,92 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,79x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 164 M 39,3 M 39,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Sino Hua-An International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Guo Dong Liu Managing Director & Director
Naquiyuddin Ibni Ja'afar Executive Chairman
Mengming Liu Operations Manager
Chee Seng Ng Head-Technology Division
See Tow Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL3.85%39
VALE S.A.11.97%57 504
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED62.96%42 691
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-13.94%16 155
NUCOR-19.23%13 884
ARCELORMITTAL-32.22%13 631
