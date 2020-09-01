Sino Hua An International : Memorandum Of Understanding

Type Announcement Subject MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

Description SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD ('HUA-AN') UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN TOP FRUITS SDN. BHD., WAVETREE TECHNOLOGIES SDN. BHD. (FORMERLY KNOWN AS FANCY CELEBRATIONS SDN. BHD.) AND MYBEECOP SDN. BHD.

Reference is made to the announcements made on 4 March 2020 and 22 June 2020 in relation to the Memorandum of Understanding entered into between Hua-An's wholly-owned subsidiary, Wavetree Technologies Sdn. Bhd. (formerly known as Fancy Celebrations Sdn. Bhd.), Top Fruits Sdn. Bhd. and Mybeecop Sdn. Bhd., the Board of Directors of Hua-An wishes to announce that there has been no material development since the previous announcement dated 22 June 2020.

This announcement is dated 28 August 2020.

