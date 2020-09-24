Type Announcement Subject TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)

NON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Description SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD ('Hua-An') - SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH DR. NIK NAZLI BINTI NIK AHMAD, JIM IRENE, DR. ROZHAN BIN OTHMAN, ZURIAH BINTI ABU BAKAR AND AHMAD FAKHRI BIN HAMZAH FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 700,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN HUMANCAPIENT CONSULTING SDN BHD ('HCSB')

(Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those used in the announcement dated 23 April 2020, unless otherwise stated)

Reference is made to Hua-An's announcement made on 23 April 2020.

The Board of Directors of Hua-An wishes to inform that the proposed acquisition of 700,000 ordinary shares in HCSB, representing 70% of the total issued share capital in HCSB has been completed on 24 September 2020, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement dated 23 April 2020.

This announcement is dated 24 September 2020.

Announcement Info