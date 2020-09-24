Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Sino Hua-An International    HUAAN   MYL2739OO000

SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL

(HUAAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transactions (Chapter 10 Of Listing Requirements) : Non Related Party Transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 11:15pm EDT
Type Announcement
Subject TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)
NON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Description

SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD ('Hua-An') - SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH DR. NIK NAZLI BINTI NIK AHMAD, JIM IRENE, DR. ROZHAN BIN OTHMAN, ZURIAH BINTI ABU BAKAR AND AHMAD FAKHRI BIN HAMZAH FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 700,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN HUMANCAPIENT CONSULTING SDN BHD ('HCSB')

(Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those used in the announcement dated 23 April 2020, unless otherwise stated)

Reference is made to Hua-An's announcement made on 23 April 2020.

The Board of Directors of Hua-An wishes to inform that the proposed acquisition of 700,000 ordinary shares in HCSB, representing 70% of the total issued share capital in HCSB has been completed on 24 September 2020, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement dated 23 April 2020.

This announcement is dated 24 September 2020.

Announcement Info

Company Name SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name HUAAN
Date Announced 24 Sep 2020
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-23092020-00021

Disclaimer

Sino Hua-An International Bhd published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 03:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL
09/24TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING : Non Related Party Transactions
PU
09/22SINO HUA AN INTERNATIONAL : Software Licence And Service Agreement Between Touch..
PU
09/21SINO HUA AN INTERNATIONAL : Multiple Proposals
PU
09/13SINO HUA AN INTERNATIONAL : Multiple Proposals
PU
09/11SINO HUA AN INTERNATIONAL : Multiple proposals
PU
09/01SINO HUA AN INTERNATIONAL : Memorandum Of Understanding
PU
08/17TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING : Non Related Party Transactions
PU
08/17SINO HUA AN INTERNATIONAL : Proposed Acquisition Of 20,000 Ordinary Shares Repre..
PU
08/16SINO HUA AN INTERNATIONAL : Multiple Proposals
PU
08/12SINO HUA AN INTERNATIONAL : Proposed Acquisition Of 20,000 Ordinary Shares Repre..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 788 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2019 -184 M -44,1 M -44,1 M
Net cash 2019 3,92 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,79x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 135 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Sino Hua-An International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Guo Dong Liu Managing Director & Director
Naquiyuddin Ibni Ja'afar Executive Chairman
Mengming Liu Operations Manager
Chee Seng Ng Head-Technology Division
See Tow Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO HUA-AN INTERNATIONAL-19.23%34
VALE S.A.10.06%54 646
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED49.20%34 933
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-14.29%16 353
NUCOR-20.47%13 486
ARCELORMITTAL-33.64%13 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group