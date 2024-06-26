HONG KONG, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group is pleased to announce that Sino Land Company Limited ('Sino Land'; Stock Code: 0083.HK) has been named one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024 by Time Magazine and Statista. Placed 153rd among the top 500 companies across over 30 countries, this ranking reaffirms Sino Land's ongoing dedication to the implementation of sustainable business practices and transparency in ESG disclosures, which have been recognised by the international community.

The sustainability performance evaluation process of this inaugural rating involved analysing over 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies. It considered more than 20 key performance indicators (KPIs), including external sustainability commitments and ratings like the CDP, Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. Sustainability reporting and transparency were evaluated based on international standards like the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The companies' corporate sustainability efforts, including metrics like emission reduction and gender equality, were also taken into account. From this extensive pool, the final ranking recognised the top 500 companies with the highest scores.

Mr Daryl Ng, Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the ESG Steering Committee of Sino Group, said, 'We are honoured to be recognised among esteemed, high-performing companies with this international accolade for our commitment to upholding international standards in sustainable practices. This achievement humbles and motivates us to continue our sustainability journey. Guided by the Sustainability Vision 2030 (SV2030), our long-term strategies and goals are clearly defined and transparent. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our employees and partners whose invaluable support has enabled us to make a positive impact. Our dedication remains resolute as we engage stakeholders in building a more sustainable future.'

Sino Land's sustainability efforts have received recognition on the international stage, including prestigious indices and ratings like the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations led by Corporate Knights, the CDP 2023 Climate Change 'A-' rating, the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index ('DJSI Asia Pacific'), S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, and MSCI ESG 'AA' rating. To ensure credibility and transparency in ESG disclosure, the company has incorporated disclosure metrics recommended by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Sino Land was also among the pioneering developers in Hong Kong to publish its Sustainability Report with reference to the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)'s new IFRS S1 and S2, along with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) beta v0.4 framework. Furthermore, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated its near-term science-based emissions reduction targets.

