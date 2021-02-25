Sino Land : Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31st December, 2020
02/25/2021 | 03:50am EST
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
I am pleased to present my Interim Report to the shareholders.
INTERIM RESULTS
The Group's unaudited underlying profit attributable to shareholders, excluding the effect of fair-value changes on investment properties for the six months ended 31st December, 2020 ("Interim Period") was HK$2,142.5 million (2019: HK$2,722.9 million). Underlying earnings per share was HK$0.30 (2019: HK$0.39).
After taking into account the revaluation loss (net of deferred taxation) on investment properties of HK$850.1 million (2019: revaluation gain of HK$110.3 million), which is a non-cash item, the Group reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of HK$1,286.6 million for the Interim Period (2019: HK$2,780.8 million). Earnings per share for the Interim Period was HK$0.18 (2019: HK$0.40).
The unaudited results for the Interim Period have been reviewed by the Company's auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and they reflect the adoption of all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards applicable to the Group that are effective for the accounting period.
DIVIDENDS
The Directors have declared an interim dividend of HK14 cents per share (2019: HK14 cents per share) payable on 20th April, 2021 to those shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on 16th March, 2021.
A circular containing detail of the scrip dividend scheme will be dispatched to shareholders together with the form of election for scrip dividend on or about 22nd March, 2021. It is expected that the interim dividend warrants and share certificates for the scrip dividend will be dispatched to shareholders on or about 20th April, 2021.
BUSINESS REVIEW
(1) Sales Activities
Total revenue from property sales for the Interim Period, including property sales of associates and joint ventures recognised by the Group, was HK$2,011.8 million (2019: HK$1,886.5 million).
Total revenue from property sales comprises mainly the sales of residential units completed in the Interim Period including Madison Park in Cheung Sha Wan (97% sold), 133 Portofino in Sai Kung (24% sold) and Dynasty Park Phase III in Zhangzhou (64% sold), as well as the sales of residential units and carparking spaces in projects completed in previous financial years including The Mediterranean in Sai Kung (97% sold), Park Summit in Mong Kok (99% sold) and Park Mediterranean in Sai Kung (100% sold).
During the Interim Period, the Group obtained pre-sale consent for St. George's Mansions at 24A Kadoorie Avenue in Ho Man Tin and certain units of the project were launched for sale by way of tender. Subsequent to the Interim Period end, the Group launched certain units of Grand Central in Kwun Tong and Silversands in Ma On Shan for sale, and obtained pre-sale consent for Grand Victoria (NKIL 6549) in South West Kowloon. The Group expects to obtain pre-sale consents for five other residential projects in calendar year 2021. These residential projects are (1) ONE SOHO (KIL 11254) in Mong Kok, (2) IL 9064 (Site A) in Central, (3) AIL 467 (Site B) in Aberdeen, (4) Kam Sheung Road Station Package One Property Development in Yuen Long and (5) LOHAS Park Package Eleven Property Development in Tseung Kwan O. The timing for launching the projects for sale will depend on when the pre-sale consents are received and the prevailing market conditions.
(2)Land Bank
As at 31st December, 2020, the Group has a land bank of approximately 22.0 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney which comprises a balanced portfolio of properties of which 40.3% is commercial; 36.3% residential; 10.9% industrial; 7.1% car parks and 5.4% hotels. In terms of breakdown of the land bank by status, 9.3 million square feet were properties under development, 11.9 million square feet of properties for investment and hotels, together with 0.8 million square feet of properties held for sale. The Group will continue to be selective in replenishing its land bank to optimise its earnings potential.
During the Interim Period, the Group was awarded the right to develop a residential project at LOHAS Park Station from MTR Corporation Limited with attributable floor area of approximately 386,681 square feet. Details of the project are as follows:
Location
UsageGroup'sInterest
Attributable
Floor Area(Square feet)
LOHAS Park Package Thirteen Property Development,
ResidentialJoint Venture
386,681
Tseung Kwan O, New Territories, Hong Kong
(3) Property Development
During the Interim Period, the Group obtained Certificate of Compliance for the following projects in Hong Kong. Details of the projects are as follows:
UsageGroup'sInterest
Attributable
Floor Area(Square feet)
1. Madison Park
Residential/
1 Kowloon Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon,
RetailJoint Venture
52,571
Hong Kong
133 Portofino
Residential
100%
51,592
133 Hong Kin Road, Sai Kung,
New Territories, Hong Kong
104,163
In Mainland China, the Group completed three out of seven blocks of Dynasty Park Phase III in Zhangzhou during the Interim Period. Details of the project are as follows:
Location
UsageGroup'sInterest
Attributable
Floor Area(Square feet)
Dynasty Park Phase III Blocks 8, 12 and 13 No. 298 Tengfei Road, Xiangcheng District, Zhangzhou,Residential/ Commercial
100%
696,034
Fujian Province,
People's Republic of China
(4) Rental Activities
For the Interim Period, the Group's gross rental revenue, including attributable share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$1,842.9 million (2019: HK$2,107.4 million), representing a decrease of 12.6% year-on-year. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, including the decrease in occupancy rate, rental relief granted to selective tenants to help them weather through this difficult time and negative rental reversion rates on renewals. In terms of net rental income, it declined by 10.9% year-on-year, to HK$1,629.8 million for the Interim Period (2019: HK$1,828.7 million).
Overall occupancy rate of the Group's investment property portfolio was at approximately 90% for the Interim Period (2019: 96%). Amongst the different sectors, retail was the most impacted with its occupancy rate declined by 6 percentage points to 91% (2019: 97%). Retail tenants were affected to varying degrees by social distancing measures imposed by the government, including dine-in restrictions, operation halts and capacity caps. During this challenging time, management has taken the opportunity to refine tenant mix of our community malls to cater for the daily needs of shoppers around the properties. Office and industrial leasing have also declined. Occupancy rate for office and industrial portfolios declined by 4 percentage points and 5 percentage points, to 92% (2019: 96%) and 87% (2019: 92%), respectively.
The design and condition of our properties together with the quality of service provided to customers are of paramount importance. To ensure that the properties are in good condition, the Group performs regular review of the properties as part of its asset enhancement initiatives. On service quality, the Group places a strong emphasis on regular training particularly for all front-line staff to ensure that the service provided to customers meets their expectations. Comments from customers, reports by silent shoppers and recognitions from professional institutions all play a role in assessing the quality of service delivered by our staff. With health and safety being our utmost priority, proactive measures have been taken to strengthen the standards of hygiene at the Group's shopping malls, offices, and other properties to offer a safe and clean environment for customers, residents, and staff.
As at 31st December, 2020, the Group has approximately 11.9 million square feet of attributable floor area of investment properties and hotels in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney. Of this portfolio, commercial developments (retail and office) account for 61.7%, industrial 14.7%, car parks 13.2%, hotels 7.6% and residential 2.8%.
Total attributable value of investment properties (including associates and joint ventures) amounted to HK$83,153.9 million (30th June, 2020: HK$83,385.3 million), representing an overall decrease of 0.28% for the Interim Period. Excluding additions and disposals during the period, the decrease in value of the investment properties is 0.35% for the Interim Period.
(5) Hotels
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and its adverse impact on cross border and international travel since January 2020, the global hotel industry and the performance of all our hotels have been negatively affected. During the Interim Period, the Group's hotel revenue, including attributable share from associates and joint ventures, was HK$163.5 million (2019: HK$639.8 million).
The Group is taking all practicable measures to cope with the challenges. The first priority is to deliver feeling of safety to our guests therefore we are putting in place strict sanitisation and hygiene protocol to ensure guests returning to stay or dine with us will have complete peace of mind and full assurance in our product and service. Moreover, we are introducing marketing and sales recovery strategies to target the domestic market for staycation and food menus for takeaway, and at the same time, taking decisive decision to reduce operating costs. The Group will continue to improve the quality of its hotel services to ensure our guests have enjoyable experiences during their stays in our hotels.
As at 31st December, 2020, the Group's portfolio of hotels comprises The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, Conrad Hong Kong, The Fullerton Hotel Sydney and The Olympian Hong Kong.
(6) Mainland China Business
The COVID-19 pandemic and rising external challenges have not derailed China's urbanisation plan. In May 2020, in the Report on the Work of the Government delivered at the 13th National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, the Central Government mentioned development initiatives such as promoting new urban renewal and fast-tracking regional development strategies such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, integration of the Yangtze River Delta and coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region. These measures will advance urbanisation in Mainland China to the next level.
As at 31st December, 2020, the Group has approximately 4.9 million attributable square feet of land bank in Mainland China. Of the total, approximately 3.8 million square feet are projects under development and the remaining are mainly investment properties. There are four projects under development, out of which two are in Qianhai in the Greater Bay Area, including a 50% interest in a serviced apartment project and 30% interest in a new commercial development site. The other two projects are the 100% interest in Dynasty Park in Zhangzhou and 20% interest in The Palazzo in Chengdu.
Other than the matters mentioned above, there has been no material change from the information published in the report and accounts for the year ended 30th June, 2020.
FINANCE
The Group's financial position remains strong. As at 31st December, 2020, the Group had cash and bank deposits of HK$42,432.9 million. After netting off total borrowings of HK$5,251.2 million, the Group had net cash of HK$37,181.7 million as at 31st December, 2020. Of the total borrowings, 54% is repayable within one year, 27% repayable between one and three years and the remaining between four and five years. Majority of the Group's borrowings are subject to floating interest rates. Total assets and shareholders' funds of the Group were HK$188.3 billion and HK$147.0 billion, respectively.
As at 31st December, 2020, the majority of the Group's debts are denominated in Hong Kong dollars. Other than the above-mentioned, there was no material change in foreign currencyborrowings and the capital structure of the Group for the Interim Period. The majority of the Group's cash are denominated in Hong Kong dollars with a portion in Renminbi, Australian dollars and US dollars. The Group has maintained a sound financial management policy and foreign exchange exposure has been prudently kept at a minimal level.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The Group places great importance on corporate integrity, business ethics and good governance. In accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the Group has formed Audit, Compliance, Remuneration and Nomination Committees to oversee different aspects of the Group's affairs and to assist the Board in the execution of its responsibilities. The Group is committed to maintaining corporate transparency and disseminates information about new developments through various channels, including press releases, its corporate website, results briefings, non-deal roadshows, site visits and participation in investor conferences.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
The Group is committed to building quality projects. In keeping with its mission to enhance customer satisfaction, the Group will, wherever possible, ensure that attractive design concepts and features are also environmentally friendly for its developments. Management conducts regular reviews of the Group's properties and service so that improvements can be made on a continuous basis.
SUSTAINABILITY
The Group tries to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its operations and organises its sustainability efforts around six focus areas under our vision of 'Creating Better Lifescapes', namely Green, Wellness, Design, Innovation, Heritage & Culture and Community. The Group also takes corporate governance, integrity and business ethics to heart, as they are the cornerstones of our efforts to create long-term value for stakeholders.
In December 2020, Sino Land received two accolades at the Hong Kong Corporate Governance Excellence Awards 2020 organised by the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy of the Hong Kong Baptist University, namely 'Awards of Excellence in Corporate Governance' and 'Awards of Excellence in Sustainability', for our efforts in upholding corporate governance and promoting sustainability.
During the Interim Period, we published the stand-alone sustainability report in accordance with both the HKEx Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting Guide under Appendix 27 to the Main Board Listing Rules and GRI Standards (core option), highlighting the Group's sustainability strategies, performance and initiatives.
In October 2020, the Group announced its 'Sustainability Vision 2030', an important blueprint charting the course for 2030 and beyond. Sustainability goals were set in alignment with the six6
key areas of focus under the vision of 'Creating Better Lifescapes', covering crucial areas such as carbon reduction, renewable energy, plastic reduction, green building certification and innovative sustainability solutions. In 2012, we set a target of reducing carbon emission by 16% by 2020, and achieved reduction by 17.45% in June 2019. We have achieved and gone beyond our target, and have renewed the target of reducing carbon emission by 30% by 2030 (from 2012 level) and further improve our energy efficiency.
In an effort to provide educational support for children from families in need amid COVID-19, the Group joined hands with the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation, a non profit organisation founded by the Ng Family in March 2018, to launch the 'One Laptop Programme' in August 2020 to provide both hardware and technical support for students. A total of 1,019 laptops have been donated to Primary 4 to Secondary 3 students, who encountered difficulties in procuring a computer for online classes, while technical support has also been provided to meet students' learning needs.
In the spirit of sharing, Sino Caring Friends, the Group's corporate volunteer team, spread festive joy and blessings by delivering around 1,100 Christmas gift packs in collaboration with NGO partners to less-resourced communities. Beneficiaries included children, the elderly, frontline carers at elderly homes and ethnic minority groups. The Fullerton Hotel Sydney also prepared dry goods and food relief grocery bags for families in need in September 2020 while The Fullerton Hotel Singapore hosted the Annual Charity Car Drive for the fourth consecutive year and send food relief packs to elderly in need.
For the 16th year in a row, the Group has been supporting the Operation Santa Claus to help the needy in the community. With the aim of promoting multi-cultural harmony and inclusion, in November 2020, a group of ethnic minority beneficiaries from The Zubin Foundation were invited to enjoy a unique tie-dyeing workshop and prepare healthy drink using butterfly pea flower through a farm-to-table experience at the Sky Farm at Skyline Tower.
To further the sustainability drive, the Group launched a group-wide 'Upcycled Christmas Tree Competition' between November and December 2020 to encourage employees to think out of the box and create 'green' Christmas trees using recycled materials, with an aim to raise awareness of waste reduction and management. Over 100 upcycled Christmas trees have been displayed at the Group's properties across Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.
The built environment has a profound impact on health and well-being. 133 Portofino, the Group's latest project at Sai Kung was the first residential property in Hong Kong to receive WELL v2™ pre-certification, followed by St. George's Mansions in Ho Man Tin receiving WELL v2TMpre-certification and Landmark South (AIL 462) at Wong Chuk Hang receiving WELL™ Platinum Pre-certification (Design & Operations). WELL™ is the world's first architectural benchmark focused exclusively on human health and wellness to improve sustainability.
The Group seeks to foster a culture of innovation to harness technology and explore business applications. In October 2020, the Group joined hands with Ping An Smart City to launch 'PropXTech', a corporate innovation programme that focuses on property technology. The programme is designed to foster promising technology companies in the Greater Bay Area and develop innovative technology solutions for the real estate industry. Shortlisted proptech companies will receive intensive training through a dedicated account manager and operation team, mentorship opportunities, and connect to Sino Inno Lab for idea incubation and solutions.
PROSPECTS
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges to the world's economy and businesses. After a year of challenges and changes, the world is now heading for a rebound. Vaccines have been approved and vaccination has been rolled out in many countries; such a breakthrough will be a pivotal step towards normality. This coupled with easing monetary policies by central banks should help drive a broader economic recovery.
While governments around the world are working hard to flatten the COVID-19 curve, China's swift and decisive responses to bring COVID-19 under control has given it a head start in the recovery. The country is staging a strong rebound in GDP and the 'dual circulation' development strategy recently announced is expected to add impetus to the growth. In October 2020, China unveils the new five-year plan at the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (the "New Five-Year Plan"), outlining China's development strategies in the run-up to year 2025. Main theme of the New Five-Year Plan is the 'dual circulation' development strategy which seeks to steer China's economy toward the strong domestic drivers, and at the same time reinforcing external markets demand. The reforms are fundamental to establish a more sustainable economy and will lay the framework required to take its economy to the next phase of development. Underpin by its long-term positive economic fundamentals, China is set to remain as one of the main drivers of the world's growth. The New Five-Year Plan also supports further integration of Hong Kong with the development of the country and the visionary Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development. These measures would fortify Hong Kong's unique position as a gateway between the international market and Mainland China, allowing the city to leverage China's economic growth and to support a stable economic environment for Hong Kong. We have strong faith that Hong Kong will rise to this challenge and continue to be a vibrant international city.
Amid this challenging time, the Group will continue to optimise earnings, enhance efficiency and productivity, and improve the quality of our products and services. Management shall maintain a policy of selectively and continuously replenishing its land bank, and our strong financial position will enable the Group to acquire land with good development value when opportunities arise. In terms of property sales, in addition to sales of projects already launched and residential units completed in previous financial years, we expect to obtain pre-sale consents for five residential projects in calendar year 2021. On recurrent businesses of the Group, which comprise property leasing, hospitality, and property management services, they will continue to be core pillars of the Group contributing a good and steady stream of income. In addition, management recognised the importance of applying commercially viable technology in business operations to expedite our work. The Group will stay abreast with the latest digitalisation developments to enhance business development and operational efficiency.
COVID-19 is reshaping consumer behaviours and has led to major changes in the way people live, work, play and learn. In this testing time, it is more important than ever to remain customer-centric. To meet these challenges, our organisation must adopt a new mindset and remain flexible, nimble and agile so that we can respond to our customers' needs. It is worth noting that the Group is incorporating wellness and sustainability principles into design, construction and the management of the Group's developments, and striving to create a clean, safe and sustainable environment for everyone in the community. The Group shall make every effort to deliver what our customers want to further enhance our brand and shareholders' value.
While uncertainty remains about the duration of COVID-19 situation, the residential market in Hong Kong remains resilient and fundamentally sound. Interest rates are likely to stay at a low level for a relatively long period of time, this together with the steady demand and favourable mortgage terms, are lending support to the Hong Kong residential market. The Group remains cautiously optimistic on the outlook of the property market in Hong Kong. With a strong financial position and sustainable business growth strategy, the Group is well placed to meet the challenging economic environment and to grasp opportunities.
STAFF AND MANAGEMENT
Mr. Sunny Yeung Kwong, who served the Board since November 2016, retired effective 28th October, 2020. His contribution during his directorship with the Company is appreciated.
On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to all staff for their commitment, dedication and continuing support. I would also like to express my gratitude to my fellow Directors for their guidance and wise counsel.
Robert NG Chee Siong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 25th February, 2021
INTERIM RESULTS
The unaudited results of the Group for the six months ended 31st December, 2020 are as follows:Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Six months ended
31st December,31st December,20202019
Notes
HK$HK$(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
Revenue
2
4,097,517,736
3,168,550,076
Cost of sales
(1,026,390,246)
(231,714,970)
Direct expenses
(865,359,993)
(1,059,139,757)
Gross profit
2,205,767,497
1,877,695,349
Change in fair value of investment properties
(534,848,712)
169,336,043
Other income and other gains or losses
399,237,474
57,854,563
Change in fair value of financial assets at fair
value through profit or loss ("FVTPL")
115,247
(1,194,290)
Gain on disposal of investment properties
8,325,146
119,985,974
Administrative expenses
(405,897,300)
(463,375,767)
Other operating expenses
(109,195,167)
(103,859,283)
Finance income
330,352,610
537,414,823
Finance costs
(43,474,583)
(70,672,795)
Less: interest capitalised
20,116,394
32,522,384
Finance income, net
306,994,421
499,264,412
Share of results of associates
3
81,659,909
947,791,237
Share of results of joint ventures
4
(93,902,154)
(3,121,861)
Profit before taxation
5
1,858,256,361
3,100,376,377
Income tax expense
6
(575,334,123)
(308,053,152)
Profit for the period
1,282,922,238
2,792,323,225
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
The Company's shareholders
1,286,638,929
2,780,790,532
Non-controlling interests
(3,716,691)
11,532,693
1,282,922,238
2,792,323,225
Interim dividend at HK14 cents
(2019: HK14 cents)per share
1,025,742,971
974,251,863
Earnings per share (reported earnings per share)
- basic
7(a)
0.18
0.40
Earnings per share (underlying earnings per share)
- basic
7(b)
0.30
0.39
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive IncomeSix months ended
31st December,31st December,20202019
HK$HK$(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
Profit for the period
1,282,922,238
2,792,323,225
Other comprehensive income (expense)
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Change in fair value of equity instruments at fair value
through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")
73,558,823
(44,281,131)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Change in fair value of hedging instruments designated
as cash flow hedges
(16,657,442)
-
Reclassification of fair value adjustment to profit or loss
on an interest rate swap
2,384,688
-
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
1,018,791,034
(144,119,404 )
Change in fair value of debt instruments at FVTOCI
1,134,241
-
1,005,652,521
(144,119,404)
Other comprehensive income (expense) for the period
1,079,211,344
(188,400,535)
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,362,133,582
2,603,922,690
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
The Company's shareholders
2,365,850,273
2,592,389,997
Non-controlling interests
(3,716,691 )
11,532,693
2,362,133,582
2,603,922,690
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 31st December, 2020
31st December,
30th June,
2020
2020
Notes
HK$
HK$
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Investment properties
62,428,594,167
62,658,456,279
Hotel properties
1,792,960,461
1,724,061,091
Property, plant and equipment
170,960,887
180,989,640
Right-of-use assets
1,278,941,137
1,186,301,166
Interests in associates
20,842,744,654
20,765,899,460
Interests in joint ventures
3,015,128,400
2,969,843,643
Equity and debt instruments at FVTOCI
722,511,254
675,219,077
Advances to associates
4,367,374,479
3,363,101,061
Advances to joint ventures
10,544,557,049
10,628,066,644
Long-term loans receivable
2,142,550,172
2,180,114,880
Other asset
300,000
300,000
107,306,622,660
106,332,352,941
Current assets
Properties under development
29,565,637,256
29,661,206,200
Stocks of completed properties
2,109,272,845
1,230,396,135
Hotel inventories
20,874,480
19,985,062
Financial assets at FVTPL
8,769,049
8,653,802
Amounts due from associates
1,865,945,807
908,925,877
Amounts due from joint ventures
2,628,024,294
2,434,175,477
Amounts due from non-controlling interests
680,734,417
623,317,300
Trade and other receivables
8
1,462,549,330
1,565,360,330
Current portion of long-term loans receivable
87,415,594
87,741,043
Taxation recoverable
194,147,949
187,591,159
Restricted bank deposits
357,945,306
121,827,414
Time deposits
37,609,317,702
37,523,737,562
Bank balances and cash
4,465,662,124
6,018,531,552
81,056,296,153
80,391,448,913
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
9
4,994,164,157
4,973,897,858
Lease liabilities
47,962,180
32,031,671
Contract liabilities
22,732,415,230
23,454,168,068
Amounts due to associates
1,698,460,739
1,709,937,674
Amounts due to non-controlling interests
748,577,147
738,712,759
Taxation payable
527,955,711
578,632,397
Bank borrowings - due within one year
2,831,006,880
831,996,000
33,580,542,044
32,319,376,427
Net current assets
47,475,754,109
48,072,072,486
Total assets less current liabilities
154,782,376,769
154,404,425,427
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - continued At 31st December, 2020
31st December,
30th June,
2020
2020
HK$
HK$
(Unaudited )
(Audited )
Capital and reserves
Share capital
52,428,189,526
49,806,148,516
Reserves
94,587,067,891
95,109,732,783
Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders
147,015,257,417
144,915,881,299
Non-controlling interests
839,591,098
843,307,789
Total equity
147,854,848,515
145,759,189,088
Non-current liabilities
Long-term bank borrowings - due after one year
2,420,289,063
4,418,199,715
Derivative financial instrument
32,209,188
17,936,434
Lease liabilities
35,956,664
7,537,099
Deferred taxation
2,639,461,075
2,488,172,527
Advances from associates
1,658,305,860
1,570,678,347
Advances from non-controlling interests
141,306,404
142,712,217
6,927,528,254
8,645,236,339
154,782,376,769
154,404,425,427
1.
Basis of preparation and disclosure required by section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance
The unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34Interim Financial Reportingissued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA").
The financial information relating to the year ended 30th June, 2020 included in the consolidated statement of financial position as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows:
The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 30th June, 2020 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its reports; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for investment properties and certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair values, as appropriate.
Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the unaudited interim financial statements for the six months ended 31st December, 2020 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 30th June, 2020.
Application of amendments to HKFRSs
In the current interim period, the Group has applied, the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards and the following amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA, for the first time, which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1st July, 2020 for the preparation of the Group's unaudited interim financial statements:
Amendments to HKAS 1
Definition of Material
and HKAS 8
Amendments to HKFRS 3
Definition of a Business
Amendments to HKFRS 9,
Interest Rate Benchmark Reform
HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7
Amendment to HKFRS 16
Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions
1. Basis of preparation and disclosure required by section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance - continued
Application of amendments to HKFRSs- continued
The application of the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards and the amendments to HKFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these unaudited interim financial statements.
2.
Segment information
The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by reportable and operating segments for the period under review:
Property management and other services Hotel operations Investments in securities Financing
566,833,244 484,398,475 23,304,79735,511,520
124,550,539 192,151,358 23,304,797
58,296,344 155,403,446 1,950
9,789,653 49,441,800
625,129,588 134,340,192
639,801,921 241,593,158
1,950 23,306,747 23,306,747
35,511,520 6,115,399
6,115,399 41,626,919 41,626,919
3,168,550,076
1,810,640,728
2,165,564,799
1,266,193,378
5,334,114,875
3,076,834,106
2.
Segment information - continued
Segment results represent the profit before taxation earned by each segment without allocation of certain other income and other gains or losses, certain administrative expenses and other operating expenses, changes in fair value of investment properties and financial assets at FVTPL, gain on disposal of investment properties and certain finance income net of finance costs. The profit before taxation earned by each segment also includes the share of results from the Group's associates and joint ventures without allocation of the associates' and joint ventures' certain other income and other gains or losses, certain administrative expenses and other operating expenses, change in fair value of investment properties, finance costs net of finance income and income tax expense. This is the measure reported to the chief operating decision makers for the purposes of resource allocation and performance assessment.
Reconciliation of profit before taxation
Six months ended
31st December,
31st December,
2020
2019
HK$
HK$
Segment profit
2,674,438,669
3,076,834,106
Change in fair value of investment properties
(534,848,712)
169,336,043
Other income and other gains or losses
286,625,558
56,163,553
Change in fair value of financial assets at FVTPL
115,247
(1,194,290)
Gain on disposal of investment properties
8,325,146
119,985,974
Administrative expenses and other operating
expenses
(467,741,764)
(497,171,134)
Finance income, net
306,388,039
497,946,127
Results shared from associates and joint ventures
- Other income and other gains or losses
113,959,017
87,176,605
- Change in fair value of investment properties
(301,205,349)
18,549
- Administrative expenses and other operating
expenses
(116,163,830)
(152,148,960)
- Finance costs, net
(16,056,594)
(48,918,442)
- Income tax expense
(95,579,066)
(207,651,754)
(415,045,822)
(321,524,002)
Profit before taxation
1,858,256,361
3,100,376,377
During the six months ended 31st December, 2020, inter-segment sales of HK$45,012,212(six months ended 31st December, 2019: HK$37,483,778)were not included in the segment of "property management and other services". There were no inter-segment sales in other operating segments. Inter-segment sales were charged at cost plus margin basis as agreed between both parties.
3. Share of results of associates
Share of results of associates included the Group's share of decrease in fair value of investment properties of the associates of HK$254,536,419(six months ended 31st December, 2019: share of increase in fair value of investment properties of the associates of HK$34,992,531)recognised in the statement of profit or loss of the associates.
4. Share of results of joint ventures
Share of results of joint ventures included the Group's share of decrease in fair value of investment properties of the joint ventures of HK$46,668,930(six months ended 31st December, 2019: HK$34,973,982)recognised in the statement of profit or loss of the joint ventures.
5. Profit before taxation
Six months ended
31st December,31st December,
20202019
HK$HK$
Profit before taxation has been arrived at after
charging (crediting):
Cost of properties sold
1,026,390,246231,714,970
Cost of hotel inventories recognised as direct expenses Depreciation of hotel properties
17,027,79862,019,278
16,446,91816,578,621
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Depreciation of right-of-use assets
39,640,95442,477,636
38,275,10336,953,240
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment Impairment loss on trade receivables, net of reversal
(253,472)21,007,705
84,6521,834,838
6. Income tax expense
Six months ended
31st December,31st December,20202019
HK$HK$
The charge comprises:
Current taxation
Hong Kong Profits Tax Other jurisdictions
189,612,809170,387,663
114,114,12954,881,210
Land Appreciation Tax ("LAT") in the People's
Republic of China (the "PRC")
196,515,6684,569,179
500,242,606229,838,052
Deferred taxation
75,091,51778,215,100
575,334,123308,053,152
6. Income tax expense - continued
Hong Kong Profits Tax is recognised based on management's best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year. The estimated average annual tax rate used is 16.5%(six months ended 31st December, 2019: 16.5%).
Taxes on profits assessable in Singapore and the PRC are recognised based on management's best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rates prevailing in the countries and the regions in which the Group operates. The estimated weighted average annual tax rates used are 17% in Singapore and 25% in the PRC(six months ended 31st December, 2019: 17% in Singapore and 25% in the PRC).
The provision of LAT is calculated according to the requirements set forth in the relevant tax laws and regulations. LAT has been provided at ranges of progressive rates of the appreciation value, with certain allowable deductions.
Deferred taxation has been provided in relation to the change in fair value of certain investment properties and other temporary differences.
7. Earnings per share
(a) Reported earnings per share
The calculation of the basic earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders is based on the following data:
Six months ended
31st December,31st December,
20202019
HK$HK$
Earnings for the purpose of basic earnings per
share
1,286,638,929
2,780,790,532
Number of
Number of
shares
shares
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
for the purpose of basic earnings per share
7,083,416,624
6,839,363,734
7. Earnings per share - continued
(b) Underlying earnings per share
For the purpose of assessing the underlying performance of the Group, basic earnings per share calculated based on the underlying profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of HK$2,142,555,952(six months ended 31st December, 2019: HK$2,722,914,108)is also presented, excluding the net effect of changes in fair value of investment properties of the Group and its associates and joint ventures and fair value adjustment of the residual interest arising from the disposal of a subsidiary, taking into account tax effect and the amount attributable to the Company's shareholders. The denominators used are the same as those detailed above for reported earnings per share.
A reconciliation of profit is as follows:
Six months ended
31st December,31st December,
20202019
HK$HK$
Earnings for the purpose of basic earnings per share
1,286,638,929
2,780,790,532
Change in fair value of investment properties Effect of corresponding deferred taxation charges Share of results of associates
534,848,712(169,336,043)
21,797,83554,849,859
- Change in fair value of investment properties
254,536,419(34,992,531)
- Effect of corresponding deferred taxation
(credit) charges
(2,083,077)2,185,888
Share of results of joint ventures
- Change in fair value of investment properties
46,668,93034,973,982855,768,819(112,318,845)
Amount attributable to non-controlling interests Unrealised change in fair value of investment properties attributable to the Company's shareholders
(5,659,717)
2,011,901
850,109,102(110,306,944)
Realised fair value gain on investment properties disposed of during the period, net of taxation Realised fair value gain on the disposal of a subsidiary upon sales of the underlying propertiesduring the period
5,807,92151,517,407
Underlying profit attributable to the Company's shareholders
- 855,917,0232,142,555,952
913,113 (57,876,424)
2,722,914,108
8. Trade and other receivables
At 31st December, 2020, included in trade and other receivables of the Group are trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses) of HK$241,289,910(30th June, 2020: HK$249,086,224). Trade receivables mainly comprise rental receivables and property management and other services. Rental receivables are billed and payable in advance by tenants.
The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses) at the end of the reporting period:
31st December,
30th June,
2020
2020
HK$
HK$
Current
39,667,808
43,026,685
Overdue:
1 - 30 days
54,698,715
58,104,669
31 - 60 days
54,460,336
49,522,012
61 - 90 days
15,284,724
24,504,262
Over 90 days
77,178,327
73,928,596
241,289,910
249,086,224
9. Trade and other payables
At 31st December, 2020, included in trade and other payables of the Group are trade payables of HK$95,455,443(30th June, 2020: HK$83,902,503).
The following is an aged analysis of trade payables based on invoice date at the end of the reporting period:
31st December,
30th June,
2020
2020
HK$
HK$
0 - 30 days
57,093,267
32,094,524
31 - 60 days
20,823,408
31,826,558
61 - 90 days
4,262,000
3,632,895
Over 90 days
13,276,768
16,348,526
95,455,443
83,902,503
10. Financial guarantee contracts
At the end of the reporting period, the maximum amount that the Group has guaranteed under the contracts was as follows:
31st December,
30th June,
2020
2020
HK$
HK$
Guarantees given to banks in respect of:
Banking facilities of an associate and joint ventures
attributable to the Group
- Utilised
7,722,283,901
6,863,909,096
- Unutilised
2,973,132,154
3,892,216,604
10,695,416,055
10,756,125,700
Mortgage loans granted to property purchasers
563,425,442
502,404,617
At 31st December, 2020 and 30th June, 2020, the Group issued corporate financial guarantees to banks in respect of banking facilities granted to an associate and joint ventures. At the end of both reporting periods, the Group did not recognise any liabilities in respect of such corporate financial guarantees as the Directors of the Company consider that the fair values of these financial guarantee contracts at their initial recognition and at the end of the reporting period are insignificant.
Guarantees are given to banks with respect to loans procured by certain purchasers of the Group's properties. Such guarantees will be released by banks upon completion of the relevant mortgage properties registration. In the opinion of the Directors of the Company, the fair values of these financial guarantee contracts of the Group are insignificant at initial recognition and the Directors of the Company consider that the possibility of default of the parties involved is remote; accordingly, no value has been recognised at the inception of these guarantee contracts and at the end of each reporting period.
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 12th March, 2021 to Tuesday, 16th March, 2021, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. The record date for the interim dividend is at the close of business on Tuesday, 16th March, 2021.
In order to qualify for the interim dividend, shareholders should ensure that all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates are lodged with the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 11th March, 2021.
PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES
Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased, sold or redeemed any of the listed securities of the Company during the interim period.
COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE
During the six months ended 31st December, 2020, the Company has complied with all the code provisions as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), except that there was no separation of the roles of the chairman and the chief executive, both of the roles are currently undertaken by the Chairman of the Board.
The Board is of the view that the current management structure has been effective in facilitating the Company's operation and business development and that necessary checks and balances consistent with sound corporate governance practices are in place. The implementation of strategies and policies of the Board and the operations of each business unit are overseen and monitored by designated responsible Executive Directors. The Board has found that the current arrangement has worked effectively in enabling it to discharge its responsibilities satisfactorily. In addition, the four Independent Non-Executive Directors have contributed valuable views and proposals for the Board's deliberation and decisions. The Board reviews the management structure regularly to ensure it continues to meet these objectives and is in line with the industry practices.
REVIEW OF INTERIM RESULTS
The unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 31st December, 2020 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the auditor of the Company, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.
2020-2021 INTERIM REPORT
The 2020-2021 interim report containing all the information required by the Listing Rules will be published on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company's websitewww.sino.comwhile printed copies will be sent to shareholders on or about Tuesday, 16th March, 2021.
By Order of the BoardFanny CHENG Siu King
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 25th February, 2021
As at the date hereof, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Robert Ng Chee Siong, Mr. Daryl Ng Win Kong, Mr. Ringo Chan Wing Kwong, Mr. Gordon Lee Ching Keung and Mr. Thomas Tang Wing Yung, the Non-Executive Director is The Honourable Ronald Joseph Arculli, and the Independent Non-Executive Directors are Dr. Allan Zeman, Mr. Adrian David Li Man-kiu, Mr. Steven Ong Kay Eng and Mr. Wong Cho Bau.
