SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED    3377

SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(3377)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino Ocean : Proposed Spin-off and Separate Listing of Sino-Ocean Service Holding Limited on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited – Lapse of Over-allotment Option

02/03/2021 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities nor is it calculated to invite any such offer or invitation.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF

SINO-OCEAN SERVICE HOLDING LIMITED

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 7 September 2020, 13 November 2020, 22 November 2020, 23 November 2020, 7 December 2020, 16 December 2020 and 17 December 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Proposed Spin-off. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The joint global coordinators of the Global Offering did not exercise the Over-allotment Option during the stabilization period and the Over-allotment Option lapsed on 9 January 2021. Accordingly, no Sino-Ocean Service Share was issued under the Over-allotment Option.

By order of the Board

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

CHUNG Kai Cheong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 January 2021

1

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors:

Non-executive Directors:

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. LI Ming

Mr. ZHAO Peng

Mr. HAN Xiaojing

Mr. WANG Honghui

Mr. FU Fei

Mr. SUEN Man Tak

Mr. CUI Hongjie

Mr. HOU Jun

Mr. WANG Zhifeng

Ms. LI Liling

Mr. JIN Qingjun

Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy

2



Disclaimer

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 16:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
