Sino Ocean : Proposed Spin-off and Separate Listing of Sino-Ocean Service Holding Limited on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited – Lapse of Over-allotment Option

PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF

SINO-OCEAN SERVICE HOLDING LIMITED

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 7 September 2020, 13 November 2020, 22 November 2020, 23 November 2020, 7 December 2020, 16 December 2020 and 17 December 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Proposed Spin-off. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The joint global coordinators of the Global Offering did not exercise the Over-allotment Option during the stabilization period and the Over-allotment Option lapsed on 9 January 2021. Accordingly, no Sino-Ocean Service Share was issued under the Over-allotment Option.

By order of the Board

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

CHUNG Kai Cheong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 January 2021