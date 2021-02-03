Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited    3377   HK3377040226

SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(3377)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino Ocean : Unaudited Operating Statistics

02/03/2021 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the month of December 2020 as follows:

Contracted Sales

The contracted sales of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates for December of 2020 amounted to approximately RMB22.80 billion, representing year-on-year increase of 36%; contracted sales GFA amounted to approximately 1,422,900 sq.m., representing year-on-year increase of 84%; contracted average selling price was approximately RMB16,000/sq.m., representing year-on-year decrease of 26%.

From January 2020 to December 2020, the accumulated contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB131.04 billion, representing year-on-year increase of 1%; accumulated contracted sales GFA amounted to approximately 7,063,500 sq.m., representing year-on-year increase of 11%; accumulated contracted average selling price was approximately RMB18,600/sq.m., representing year-on-year decrease of 9%.

The above-mentioned operating data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on a regular basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such operating information. As such, the above data is provided for reference only. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, shareholders and investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

CHUNG Kai Cheong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 12 January 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. LI Ming, Mr. WANG Honghui and Mr. CUI Hongjie as executive directors; Mr. ZHAO Peng, Mr. FU Fei, Mr. HOU Jun and Ms. LI Liling as non- executive directors; and Mr. HAN Xiaojing, Mr. SUEN Man Tak, Mr. WANG Zhifeng, Mr. JIN Qingjun and Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy as independent non-executive directors.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 16:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
11:04aSINO OCEAN : Proposed Spin-off and Separate Listing of Sino-Ocean Service Holdin..
PU
11:02aSINO OCEAN : Unaudited Operating Statistics
PU
01/13SINO OCEAN : Total Contracted Property Sales Surge 36% in December
MT
01/10SINO OCEAN : Service Exercises Over-Allocation Option in Hong Kong IPO
MT
2020SINO OCEAN : Services Prices Hong Kong IPO at Middle of Guidance; Raises $210 Mi..
MT
2020Chinese Property Manager Sino-Ocean Service Seeks $258 Million from Hong Kong..
MT
2020Sino-Ocean Group's Property Management Unit Files for Hong Kong IPO
MT
2020Gemini Investments Shareholder Completes $22 Million Stake Sale to Sino-Ocean..
MT
2020Sino-Ocean Sets Record Date for Assured Entitlement in Property Manager Unit'..
MT
2020Sino-Ocean Unit to Buy Nearly 25% Stake in Gemini Investments for $22 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 117 M 9 153 M 9 153 M
Net income 2020 2 653 M 411 M 411 M
Net Debt 2020 58 970 M 9 130 M 9 130 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,62x
Yield 2020 7,88%
Capitalization 12 023 M 1 551 M 1 862 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 13 646
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,52 CNY
Last Close Price 1,59 CNY
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ming Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Jing Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Tak Suen Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Feng Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Jun Jin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED2.58%1 580
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.20%49 676
VONOVIA SE-4.99%38 642
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.89%26 439
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-2.63%17 587
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.61%14 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ