Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3377   HK3377040226

SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(3377)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-09 am EDT
1.300 HKD   +0.78%
05:02aSINO OCEAN : Unaudited Operating Statistics for May 2022
PU
05/29After Chinese property sector battered, Seazen tests market with dollar bond issue
RE
05/24SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sino Ocean : Unaudited Operating Statistics for May 2022

06/09/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

The Board of Directors (the '' Board'' ) of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (the '' Company'' ) is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the '' Group'' ) for the month of May 2022 as follows:

Contracted Sales

The contracted sales of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates for May of 2022 amounted to approximately RMB7.41 billion; contracted sales GFA amounted to approximately 417,100 sq.m.; contracted average selling price was approximately RMB17,800/sq.m..

From January 2022 to May 2022, the accumulated contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB29.31 billion; accumulated contracted sales GFA amounted to approximately 1,795,400 sq.m.; accumulated contracted average selling price was approximately RMB16,300/sq.m..

The above-mentioned operating data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on a regular basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such operating information. As such, the above data is provided for reference only. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, shareholders and investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

CHAN King Tak

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 June 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. LI Ming, Mr. WANG Honghui and Mr. CUI Hongjie as executive directors; Ms. HUANG Xiumei, Mr. ZHAO Peng, Mr. HOU Jun, Mr. CHEN Ziyang and Mr. ZHAN Zhong as non-executive directors; and Mr. HAN Xiaojing, Mr. SUEN Man Tak, Mr. WANG Zhifeng, Mr. JIN Qingjun and Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy as independent non-executive directors.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance)

Stock Code : 03377

Disclaimer

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
05:02aSINO OCEAN : Unaudited Operating Statistics for May 2022
PU
05/29After Chinese property sector battered, Seazen tests market with dollar bond issue
RE
05/24SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/11Sino-Ocean Logs $1 Billion Contracted Property Sales in April
MT
05/10Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Group Sales Results for the Month an..
CI
05/03Sino-Ocean Redeems $498 Million of 5.25% Bonds at Maturity
MT
05/02Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited Announces Redemption At Maturity of USD 500,000,000 5...
CI
04/27Sino-Ocean Sells, Files for Bourse Listing of $200 Million Green Bonds
MT
04/20Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited Announces Issue of USD 200,000,000 3.80% Credit Enhanc..
CI
04/20Sino-Ocean Eyes Offering of Green Bonds
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 64 958 M 9 719 M 9 719 M
Net income 2022 2 768 M 414 M 414 M
Net Debt 2022 52 718 M 7 888 M 7 888 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,11x
Yield 2022 8,54%
Capitalization 8 347 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 14 890
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,10 CNY
Average target price 1,50 CNY
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Jing Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Tak Suen Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Feng Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Jun Jin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-29.12%1 249
VONOVIA SE-26.56%29 835
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.79%29 439
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-16.46%12 840
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.98%12 458
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-32.37%10 571