Sino Ocean : Unaudited Operating Statistics for May 2022

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

The Board of Directors (the '' Board'' ) of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (the '' Company'' ) is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the '' Group'' ) for the month of May 2022 as follows:

Contracted Sales

The contracted sales of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates for May of 2022 amounted to approximately RMB7.41 billion; contracted sales GFA amounted to approximately 417,100 sq.m.; contracted average selling price was approximately RMB17,800/sq.m..

From January 2022 to May 2022, the accumulated contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB29.31 billion; accumulated contracted sales GFA amounted to approximately 1,795,400 sq.m.; accumulated contracted average selling price was approximately RMB16,300/sq.m..

The above-mentioned operating data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on a regular basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such operating information. As such, the above data is provided for reference only. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, shareholders and investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

