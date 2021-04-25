Sino Ocean : KEY AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF AN INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, SINO-OCEAN HOLDING GROUP (CHINA) LIMITED, FOR THE YEAR 2020
04/25/2021 | 07:42am EDT
KEY AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF AN INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, SINO-OCEAN HOLDING GROUP (CHINA) LIMITED, FOR THE YEAR 2020
This announcement is made by Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.
Pursuant to the relevant rules and regulations of the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券監督管理委員會) in relation to corporate bonds issued in PRC by Sino-Ocean Holding Group (China) Limited (遠洋控股集團（中 國）有限公司) ("SOG China"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the principal subsidiary of the Company in the PRC, SOG China has published, among other things, its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) on 23 April 2021.
Set out below are the key financial figures of SOG China's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, together with the comparative figures, which have been prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises:
As at 31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(restated)*
Current assets
177,365,111
163,051,006
Non-current assets
47,594,992
50,312,587
Total assets
224,960,103
213,363,593
Current liabilities
130,104,135
115,234,116
Non-current liabilities
39,174,281
42,247,235
Total liabilities
169,278,416
157,481,351
Total equity
55,681,687
55,882,242
Cash resources#
36,107,462
25,103,612
SOG China obtained control of a fellow subsidiary under the Group through internal group restructuring in 2020 and the transaction was regarded as a business combination under common control. As such, the 2019 financial figures of SOG China have to be restated.
including restricted bank deposit
1
For the year ended 31 December
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(restated)
Revenue
46,408,613
46,123,057
Net profit after taxation
3,361,961
5,077,098
The Company would like to remind shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the audited consolidated financial statements of SOG China for the year ended 31 December 2020 to be published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange and the summary as disclosed in this announcement were prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, which are limited solely to SOG China and its subsidiaries and do not represent or provide a full picture of the operation and financial conditions of the Group. The audited consolidated financial statements of SOG China for the year ended 31 December 2020 which were prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises had been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution and should not place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By order of the Board
Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited
CHUNG Kai Cheong
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 25 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises:
