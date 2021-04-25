Sino Ocean : KEY AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF AN INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, SINO-OCEAN HOLDING GROUP (CHINA) LIMITED, FOR THE YEAR 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KEY AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF AN INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, SINO-OCEAN HOLDING GROUP (CHINA) LIMITED, FOR THE YEAR 2020

This announcement is made by Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Pursuant to the relevant rules and regulations of the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券監督管理委員會) in relation to corporate bonds issued in PRC by Sino-Ocean Holding Group (China) Limited (遠洋控股集團（中 國）有限公司) ("SOG China"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the principal subsidiary of the Company in the PRC, SOG China has published, among other things, its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) on 23 April 2021.

Set out below are the key financial figures of SOG China's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, together with the comparative figures, which have been prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises:

As at 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (restated)* Current assets 177,365,111 163,051,006 Non-current assets 47,594,992 50,312,587 Total assets 224,960,103 213,363,593 Current liabilities 130,104,135 115,234,116 Non-current liabilities 39,174,281 42,247,235 Total liabilities 169,278,416 157,481,351 Total equity 55,681,687 55,882,242 Cash resources# 36,107,462 25,103,612

SOG China obtained control of a fellow subsidiary under the Group through internal group restructuring in 2020 and the transaction was regarded as a business combination under common control. As such, the 2019 financial figures of SOG China have to be restated.