    3377   HK3377040226

SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(3377)
Sino Ocean : KEY AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF AN INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, SINO-OCEAN HOLDING GROUP (CHINA) LIMITED, FOR THE YEAR 2020

04/25/2021 | 07:42am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KEY AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF AN INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, SINO-OCEAN HOLDING GROUP (CHINA) LIMITED, FOR THE YEAR 2020

This announcement is made by Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Pursuant to the relevant rules and regulations of the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券監督管理委員會) in relation to corporate bonds issued in PRC by Sino-Ocean Holding Group (China) Limited (遠洋控股集團（中 國）有限公司) ("SOG China"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the principal subsidiary of the Company in the PRC, SOG China has published, among other things, its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) on 23 April 2021.

Set out below are the key financial figures of SOG China's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, together with the comparative figures, which have been prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises:

As at 31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(restated)*

Current assets

177,365,111

163,051,006

Non-current assets

47,594,992

50,312,587

Total assets

224,960,103

213,363,593

Current liabilities

130,104,135

115,234,116

Non-current liabilities

39,174,281

42,247,235

Total liabilities

169,278,416

157,481,351

Total equity

55,681,687

55,882,242

Cash resources#

36,107,462

25,103,612

  • SOG China obtained control of a fellow subsidiary under the Group through internal group restructuring in 2020 and the transaction was regarded as a business combination under common control. As such, the 2019 financial figures of SOG China have to be restated.
  • including restricted bank deposit

1

For the year ended 31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(restated)

Revenue

46,408,613

46,123,057

Net profit after taxation

3,361,961

5,077,098

The Company would like to remind shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the audited consolidated financial statements of SOG China for the year ended 31 December 2020 to be published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange and the summary as disclosed in this announcement were prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, which are limited solely to SOG China and its subsidiaries and do not represent or provide a full picture of the operation and financial conditions of the Group. The audited consolidated financial statements of SOG China for the year ended 31 December 2020 which were prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises had been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution and should not place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

CHUNG Kai Cheong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 25 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors:

Non-executive Directors:

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. LI Ming

Ms. HUANG Xiumei

Mr. HAN Xiaojing

Mr. WANG Honghui

Mr. FU Fei

Mr. SUEN Man Tak

Mr. CUI Hongjie

Mr. HOU Jun

Mr. WANG Zhifeng

Ms. LI Liling

Mr. JIN Qingjun

Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy

2

Disclaimer

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 11:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 63 718 M 9 811 M 9 811 M
Net income 2021 2 903 M 447 M 447 M
Net Debt 2021 43 109 M 6 638 M 6 638 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,97x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 11 076 M 1 705 M 1 705 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 13 201
Free-Float 68,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,51 CNY
Last Close Price 1,46 CNY
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ming Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Jing Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Tak Suen Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Feng Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Jun Jin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED12.90%1 705
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.13%48 526
VONOVIA SE-5.96%38 358
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.79%23 448
VINGROUP27.82%19 340
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE3.96%18 833
