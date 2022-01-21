Changing of Chief Accountant (Amendment: Apoointing date)
01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
21 Jan 2022 17:01:48
Changing of Chief Accountant (Amendment: Apoointing date)
STEC
STEC
Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
Resign
Position of Chief Accountant (New) : Vice President Accounting Department
Title : Mrs.
Name (New) : Krongkaew
Surname (New) : Trakulsak
Effective Date of Termination (New) : 01-Jan-1996
Appoint
Position of Chief Accountant (New) : Vice President Accounting Department
Title : Mrs.
Name (New) : Krongkaew
Surname (New) : Trakulsak
Effective Date of Appointment (New) : 11-Jan-2021
Authorized Person to Disclose : Mr. Chaiyaporn Imcharoenkul
Information
Position : Company Secretary
