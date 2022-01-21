Changing of Chief Accountant (Amendment: Apoointing date)

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting Resign ______________________________________________________________________ Position of Chief Accountant (New) : Vice President Accounting Department Title : Mrs. Name (New) : Krongkaew Surname (New) : Trakulsak Effective Date of Termination (New) : 01-Jan-1996 ______________________________________________________________________ Appoint ______________________________________________________________________ Position of Chief Accountant (New) : Vice President Accounting Department Title : Mrs. Name (New) : Krongkaew Surname (New) : Trakulsak Effective Date of Appointment (New) : 11-Jan-2021 ______________________________________________________________________ Authorized Person to Disclose : Mr. Chaiyaporn Imcharoenkul Information Position : Company Secretary ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.