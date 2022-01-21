Log in
    STEC   TH0307010Z09

SINO-THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STEC)
Changing of Chief Accountant (Amendment: Apoointing date)

01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
Full Detailed News 
                Change in CFO / Chief Accounting


Resign
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant (New)       : Vice President Accounting Department
Title                                    : Mrs.
Name (New)                               : Krongkaew
Surname (New)                            : Trakulsak
Effective Date of Termination (New)      : 01-Jan-1996
______________________________________________________________________
Appoint
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant (New)       : Vice President Accounting Department
Title                                    : Mrs.
Name  (New)                              : Krongkaew
Surname (New)                            : Trakulsak
Effective Date of Appointment (New)      : 11-Jan-2021
______________________________________________________________________
Authorized Person to Disclose            : Mr. Chaiyaporn Imcharoenkul
Information
Position                                 : Company Secretary
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sino Thai Engineering & Construction pcl published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
