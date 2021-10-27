ST/2021/0510 October 27th, 2021 Subject: Traditional holiday 2022 announcement Attention: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Attachment: Announcement ST.24/2021 Traditional Holiday 2022 Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction Public Company Limited is pleased to inform the company traditional holiday 2022 announcement no. ST.24/2021 dated October 26th, 2021 as attached. It is therefore, informed for your acknowledgement and dissemination to the public and other investors. Yours sincerely, Mr. Chaiyaporn Imcharoenkul Company Secretary Company Secretary Office Telephone: 0 2610 4900 ext. 1554, 1992, 1550 Facsimile : 0 2259 4427 ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.