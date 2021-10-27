Date/Time
27 Oct 2021 12:31:52
Traditional holiday 2022 announcement
ST/2021/0510
October 27th, 2021
Subject: Traditional holiday 2022 announcement
Attention: The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Attachment: Announcement ST.24/2021 Traditional Holiday 2022
Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction Public Company Limited is pleased to inform
the company traditional holiday 2022 announcement no. ST.24/2021 dated October
26th, 2021 as attached.
It is therefore, informed for your acknowledgement and dissemination to the
public and other investors.
Yours sincerely,
Mr. Chaiyaporn Imcharoenkul
Company Secretary
Company Secretary Office
Telephone: 0 2610 4900 ext. 1554, 1992, 1550
Facsimile : 0 2259 4427
