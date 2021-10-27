Log in
    STEC   TH0307010Z09

SINO-THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STEC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Traditional holiday 2022 announcement

10/27/2021 | 02:09am EDT
Date/Time
27 Oct 2021 12:31:52
Headline
Traditional holiday 2022 announcement
Symbol
STEC
Source
STEC
Full Detailed News 
                ST/2021/0510

October 27th, 2021

Subject:     Traditional holiday 2022 announcement

Attention:    The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Attachment:    Announcement ST.24/2021 Traditional Holiday 2022

Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction Public Company Limited is pleased to inform
the company traditional holiday 2022 announcement no. ST.24/2021 dated October
26th, 2021 as attached.
It is therefore, informed for your acknowledgement and dissemination to the 
public and other investors.

Yours sincerely,


Mr. Chaiyaporn Imcharoenkul
Company Secretary



Company Secretary Office
Telephone: 0 2610 4900 ext. 1554, 1992, 1550
Facsimile : 0 2259 4427
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sino Thai Engineering & Construction pcl published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 06:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30 302 M 911 M 911 M
Net income 2021 679 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net cash 2021 166 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 20 894 M 629 M 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 040
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart SINO-THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO-THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,70 THB
Average target price 15,98 THB
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pakpoom Srichamni Chairman-Management Board, President & Director
Rawat Chamchalerm Chairman
Pheera Nakwimol Senior EVP-Technical & Development Division
Varatt Kusolmanomai Senior Executive Vice President-Operation Division
Chatra Punnarujawong Vice President-Financial & Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINO-THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.87%629
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED-11.65%4 115
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.29%2 630
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.22.29%1 862
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED146.60%1 371
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-7.05%1 278