Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the design and sale of integrated circuit chips, as well as the provision of related systematic solutions and after-sale technical supporting services. The Company's main products consist of mast control single chips and driver chips used in new display screens. The Company's products are applied in home appliances, frequency conversion and electromechanical control, lithium battery power management, smart meters and Internet of things, wearable applications and display drives of Passive-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (PMOLED) and Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED). The Company distributes its products in domestic market and to overseas markets.

Sector Semiconductors