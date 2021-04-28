Log in
    297   BMG8403G1033

SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(297)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinofert : ANNOUNCEMENT - KEY OPERATING DATA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

04/28/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

KEY OPERATING DATA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

31 MARCH 2021

This announcement is made by Sinofert Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

To enable shareholders, investors and the public to better assess the operating performance of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces certain unaudited key operating data of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 as follows:

  1. the sales volume was approximately 3.32 million tons, an increase of 7% as compared with that for the three months ended 31 March 2020, which is mainly because the Group stepped up its efforts in sales expansion by taking advantage of the release of demands in the spring ploughing season and grasping the opportunities during upward movement of market prices. In particular, the sales volume of special fertilizers and various differentiated products was approximately 390,000 tons, an increase of 16% from the corresponding period in 2020;
  2. the turnover was approximately RMB6,115 million, an increase of 8% as compared with that for the three months ended 31 March 2020, which is mainly attributable to the increase in both sales volume and average selling price.

The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the consolidated management accounts of the Group and the information currently available to the Board. Such consolidated management accounts have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Therefore, the above data are provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and avoid undue reliance on such information.

For and on behalf of the Board

SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED

Qin Hengde

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 28 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qin Hengde (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Feng Mingwei and Mr. Harry Yang; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. J. Erik Fyrwald (Chairman); and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ko Ming Tung, Edward, Mr. Lu Xin and Mr. Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius.

* For identification purposes only

Sinofert Holdings Limited published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28 484 M 4 391 M 4 391 M
Net income 2021 711 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2021 207 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,50x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 6 337 M 977 M 977 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 5 113
Free-Float 25,0%
Technical analysis trends SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,07 CNY
Last Close Price 0,90 CNY
Spread / Highest target 85,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heng De Qin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jian Gao Chief Financial Officer
Jon Erik Fyrwald Chairman
Ming Tung Ko Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Yin Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED42.11%977
NUTRIEN LTD.12.46%31 308
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.11.35%14 386
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY36.23%13 939
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA21.49%13 548
THE MOSAIC COMPANY54.50%13 498
