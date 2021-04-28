Sinofert : ANNOUNCEMENT - KEY OPERATING DATA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by Sinofert Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

To enable shareholders, investors and the public to better assess the operating performance of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces certain unaudited key operating data of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 as follows:

the sales volume was approximately 3.32 million tons, an increase of 7% as compared with that for the three months ended 31 March 2020, which is mainly because the Group stepped up its efforts in sales expansion by taking advantage of the release of demands in the spring ploughing season and grasping the opportunities during upward movement of market prices. In particular, the sales volume of special fertilizers and various differentiated products was approximately 390,000 tons, an increase of 16% from the corresponding period in 2020; the turnover was approximately RMB6,115 million, an increase of 8% as compared with that for the three months ended 31 March 2020, which is mainly attributable to the increase in both sales volume and average selling price.

The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the consolidated management accounts of the Group and the information currently available to the Board. Such consolidated management accounts have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Therefore, the above data are provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and avoid undue reliance on such information.

