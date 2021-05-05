Sinofert : PROPOSALS INVOLVING GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES, FINAL DIVIDEND, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 05/05/2021 | 04:41am EDT Send by mail :

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your Shares in Sinofert Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED 中 化 化 肥 控 股 有 限 公 司* (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 297) PROPOSALS INVOLVING GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES FINAL DIVIDEND RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Sinofert Holdings Limited to be held at Drawing Room, Mezzanine Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 7 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 17 to 21 of this circular. PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Please see page 1 of this circular for measures being taken to try to prevent and control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Annual General Meeting, including: compulsory body temperature checks and health declarations

wearing of surgical face masks

no refreshment will be served or arranged to be taken away Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures or is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine may be denied entry into the meeting venue. The Company encourages attendees to wear surgical face masks and reminds Shareholders that they may appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the Annual General Meeting as an alternative to attending the Annual General Meeting in person. * For identification purposes only 6 May 2021 CONTENTS Page PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 APPENDIX I - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE PROPOSED BUY-BACK MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 APPENDIX II - BIOGRAPHIES OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 - i - PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The health of our Shareholders, staff and stakeholders is of paramount importance to us. In view of the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the Annual General Meeting to protect attending Shareholders, staff and stakeholders from the risk of infection: Compulsory body temperature checks will be conducted for every Shareholder, proxy or other attendee at each entrance of the meeting venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.4 degrees Celsius may be denied entry into the meeting venue or be required to leave the meeting venue. The Company encourages each attendee to wear a surgical face mask throughout the meeting and inside the meeting venue, and to maintain a safe distance between seats. No refreshment will be served or arranged to be taken away. Each attendee may be asked whether (a) he/she travels outside of Hong Kong within the 21-day period immediately before the Annual General Meeting; and (b) he/she is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine. Anyone who responds positively to any of these questions may be denied entry into the meeting venue or be required to leave the meeting venue. In the interest of all stakeholders' health and safety and in accordance with recent guidelines for prevention and control of the spread of COVID-19, the Company reminds all Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the Annual General Meeting is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. Shareholders may appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the Annual General Meeting instead of attending the Annual General Meeting in person, by completing and returning the form of proxy attached to this circular. If any Shareholder chooses not to attend the Annual General Meeting in person but has any question about any resolution or about the Company, or has any matter for communication with the Board, he/she is welcome to send such question or matter in writing to our principal place of business in Hong Kong or to our email at ir_sinofert@sinochem.com. If any Shareholder has any question relating to the Annual General Meeting, please contact Tricor Secretaries Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong as follows: Tricor Secretaries Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong Email: is-enquiries@hk.tricorglobal.com Tel: (852) 2980 1333 Fax: (852) 2810 8185 - 1 - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meaning: "Annual General Meeting" The annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Drawing Room, Mezzanine Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 7 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m., the notice of which is set out on pages 17 to 21 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof "Board" the board of Directors of the Company "Bye-law(s)" the bye-law(s) of the Company, as amended, modified or otherwise supplemented from time to time "close associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules "CNAC HK" 中國農化（香港）控股有限公司 (CNAC (HK) Holdings Company Limited), a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong and the immediate controlling shareholder of the Company "Company" Sinofert Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the ordinary shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange "controlling shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules "core connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Existing Issue Mandate" a general mandate granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 14 May 2020 to allot, issue and deal with Shares of up to 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of Shares in issue as at that date "Existing Buy-back Mandate" a general mandate granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 14 May 2020 to buy back Shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of Shares in issue as at that date "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency in Hong Kong - 2 - DEFINITIONS "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Latest Practicable Date" 26 April 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "New Issue Mandate" a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with Shares of up to 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution "New Buy-back Mandate" a general mandate to the Directors to buy back Shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution "PCS Barbados" PCS (Barbados) Investment Company Limited, a company incorporated in Barbados and a substantial shareholder of the Company "PRC" the People's Republic of China, which for the purposes of this circular only, excludes Hong Kong, Macao Special Administrative Region and Taiwan "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" registered holder(s) of Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "subsidiary(ies)" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules "substantial shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules - 3 - DEFINITIONS "Takeovers Code" the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs issued by the Securities and Futures Commission "%" per cent - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED 中 化 化 肥 控 股 有 限 公 司* (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 297) Executive Directors: Registered office: QIN Hengde (Chief Executive Officer) Clarendon House FENG Mingwei 2 Church Street Harry YANG Hamilton HM11 Bermuda Non-executive Director: J. Erik FYRWALD (Chairman) Principal place of business: Unit 4705, 47th Floor Independent Non-executive Directors: Office Tower KO Ming Tung, Edward Convention Plaza LU Xin 1 Harbour Road TSE Hau Yin, Aloysius Wanchai Hong Kong 6 May 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSALS INVOLVING GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES FINAL DIVIDEND RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information concerning the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. These include (a) the granting to the Directors of the New Issue Mandate; (b) the granting to the Directors of the New Buy-back Mandate; (c) the extension of the New Issue Mandate to the Directors to allot, * For identification purposes only - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD issue and deal with Shares by adding to it the aggregate number of Shares bought back under the New Buy-back Mandate; (d) approving the payment of final dividend; and (e) approving the re-election of Directors. GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 14 May 2020, ordinary resolutions were passed by the Shareholders granting to the Directors the Existing Issue Mandate and the Existing Buy-back Mandate. In accordance with the Listing Rules and the terms of the Existing Issue Mandate and the Existing Buy-back Mandate, the Existing Issue Mandate and the Existing Buy-back Mandate will lapse on the earlier of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law or the Bye-laws to be held; and (iii) the date on which they are revoked or varied by ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting. In order to renew the above mandates, the New Issue Mandate, the New Buy-back Mandate and an extension of the New Issue Mandate by adding to it the aggregate number of Shares bought back under the New Buy-back Mandate (as respectively set out in the resolutions numbered 6, 7 and 8 in the Notice of Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 17 to 21 of this circular) will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. With respect to the proposed new mandates, the Directors wish to state that they have no immediate plans to allot, issue or buy back any Shares. An explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to be sent to the Shareholders in connection with the New Buy-back Mandate is set out in Appendix I to this circular. The explanatory statement contains all information reasonably necessary to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the relevant resolution at the Annual General Meeting. FINAL DIVIDEND The Board has recommended a final dividend of HK$0.0327 per Share for the year ended 31 December 2020 to be paid out of the contributed surplus of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. It is expected that the relevant dividend will be payable to those entitled on or about 8 July 2021, subject to Shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Pursuant to Bye-law 87(1), at each annual general meeting of the Company, one-third of the Directors for the time being (or, if their number is not a multiple of three, the number nearest to but not less than one-third) shall retire from office by rotation, provided that every Director (including those appointed for a specific term) shall be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years. A retiring Director shall be eligible for re-election and shall continue to act as a Director throughout the meeting at which he retires. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Accordingly, the Directors who will retire by rotation at the Annual General Meeting pursuant to the Bye-laws are Mr. QIN Hengde, Mr. KO Ming Tung, Edward and Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Aloysius. All of the retiring Directors will offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to code provision A.5.5 of the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules, where the board proposes a resolution to elect an individual as an independent non-executive director at the general meeting, it should set out in the circular: (i) the process used for identifying the individual and why the board believes the individual should be elected and the reasons why it considers the individual to be independent; (ii) if the proposed independent non-executive director will be holding his seventh (or more) listed company directorship, why the board believes the individual would still be able to devote sufficient time to the board; (iii) the perspectives, skills and experience that the individual can bring to the board; and (iv) how the individual contributes to diversity of the board. Mr. KO Ming Tung, Edward ("Mr. Ko"), a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong, has been practicing as a solicitor in Hong Kong for more than 29 years. Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Aloysius ("Mr. Tse"), a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, has extensive knowledge in accounting and financial reporting. The re-election of Mr. Ko and Mr. Tse as Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company may replenish the professional knowledge of the Board in law and accounting, promote the diversity of the Board in terms of skills and experience, and improve corporate governance of the Company. Mr. Ko has been serving as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since April 2000, and Mr. Tse has been serving as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since June 2007. Pursuant to code provision A.4.3 of the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules, having served a company for more than nine years could be relevant to the determination of non-executive director's independence and if an independent non-executive director has served a company for more than nine years, his further appointment should be subject to a separate resolution to be approved by shareholders. During their term of office, Mr. Ko and Mr. Tse have actively participated in the meetings of the Board and the Board committees, and provided independent and objective judgment and advice to the Board to safeguard the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Mr. Ko and Mr. Tse have not involved in any management role in the Company nor in any relationships which would interfere with the exercise of their independent judgement. The Board considers that the continuous appointment of Mr. Ko and Mr. Tse as Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company will help maintain the stability of the Board as they will continue to bring valuable business experience, knowledge and professionalism to the Board for its efficient and effective functioning and diversity. In addition, each of Mr. Ko and Mr. Tse has declared his independence by submitting an annual written confirmation of independence to the Board pursuant to Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. The Board believes that each of Mr. Ko and Mr. Tse is independent from the Company and complies with the independence requirements of Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Mr. Ko is currently an independent non-executive director of four listed companies (including the Company), and Mr. Tse is currently an independent non-executive director of five listed companies (including the Company). With their background and experience, Mr. Ko and Mr. Tse are fully aware of the responsibilities and expected time involvements in the Company, and will continue to devote sufficient time for the discharge of their functions and responsibilities as Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company. Based on the foregoing and the performance of Mr. Ko and Mr. Tse as Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company in the past years, the Board believes that their positions outside the Company will not affect them in maintaining their current role in, and their functions and responsibilities for, the Company. On 23 March 2021, the Nomination Committee resolved and nominated Mr. Ko and Mr. Tse to the Board for it to recommend to the Shareholders for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. Biographies of the Directors proposed for re-election at the Annual General Meeting are set out in Appendix II to this circular. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held at Drawing Room, Mezzanine Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 7 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 17 to 21 of this circular. At the Annual General Meeting, all resolutions put to the vote will be decided by way of poll pursuant to Bye-law 66 of the Company. A form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith. Whether or not Shareholders are able to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, they are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy and return the same to the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy as instructed will not prevent Shareholders from subsequently attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting if they so wish. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS For the purpose of determining Shareholders' entitlement to attend the Annual General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 1 June 2021 to 7 June 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting, all transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by not later than 4:30 p.m. on 31 May 2021. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD For the purpose of determining Shareholders' entitlement to the final dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed on 15 June 2021, on which date no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the final dividend to be approved at the Annual General Meeting, all transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by not later than 4:30 p.m. on 11 June 2021. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material aspects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The Directors therefore recommend Shareholders to vote in favour of all the resolutions. GENERAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in the Appendices to this circular. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board Qin Hengde Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer - 9 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE PROPOSED BUY-BACK MANDATE This explanatory statement contains the particulars required by the Listing Rules to enable Shareholders to make an informed view on whether to vote for or against the resolution to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting in relation to the New Buy-back Mandate. LISTING RULES FOR BUY-BACK OF SHARES Pursuant to the Listing Rules, companies with primary listing on the Stock Exchange are permitted to buy back their shares on the Stock Exchange subject to certain restrictions. FUNDING OF SHARE BUY-BACKS Buy-backs of Shares must be funded out of funds legally available for such purpose and in accordance with the Company's constitutive documents and the laws of the jurisdiction in which the Company is incorporated or otherwise established. Bermuda laws provide that funds used for a share buy-back may only be paid out of the capital paid up on the relevant shares, or the funds of the Company that would otherwise be available for dividend or distribution, or the proceeds of a fresh issue of shares made for the purpose. The amount of premium, if any, payable on a buy-back may only be paid out of the funds of the Company that would otherwise be available for dividend or distribution, or out of the share premium account of the Company before the Shares are bought back. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company comprised 7,024,455,733 Shares. Subject to the passing of the resolution granting the New Buy-back Mandate and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or bought back before the Annual General Meeting, the Company would be allowed to buy back a maximum of 702,445,573 Shares during the period ending on the earlier of the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, or the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by law or the Bye-laws, or the date on which such authority is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting. REASONS FOR SHARE BUY-BACKS The Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole to seek a general authority from Shareholders to enable the Company to buy back its Shares on the Stock Exchange. Such buy-backs may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value of the Company and/or its earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such buy-back will benefit the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The Directors have no present intention to buy back any Shares and they would only exercise the power to buy back in circumstances where they consider that the buy-back would be in the best interests of the Company. The Directors consider that there would not - 10 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE PROPOSED BUY-BACK MANDATE be a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company, as compared with the positions disclosed in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group contained in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020, in the event that the New Buy-back Mandate were to be exercised in full at any time during the proposed buy-back period. In any event, the Directors do not propose to exercise the New Buy-back Mandate to such an extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing positions of the Company which, in the opinion of the Directors, are from time to time appropriate for the Company. SHARE PRICES The following table shows the highest and lowest prices per Share at which the Shares were traded on the Stock Exchange in each of the last twelve months prior to the Latest Practicable Date. Price per Share Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2020 April 0.72 0.67 May 0.74 0.64 June 0.75 0.64 July 0.74 0.70 August 0.85 0.72 September 0.75 0.68 October 0.71 0.68 November 0.81 0.68 December 0.78 0.71 2021 January 1.04 0.71 February 1.28 0.93 March 1.28 1.00 April (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 1.12 1.01 TAKEOVERS CODE If as a result of a buy-back of Shares, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a Shareholder, or group of Shareholders acting in concert, depending on the level of increase of the Shareholders' interest, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and may become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. - 11 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE PROPOSED BUY-BACK MANDATE According to the register of interests maintained by the Company under section 336 of the SFO and so far as was known to the Directors, as at the Latest Practicable Date, CNAC HK and PCS Barbados held 3,698,660,874 Shares and 1,563,312,141 Shares, representing approximately 52.65% and 22.26% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company respectively. On the basis that no further Shares are issued or bought back after the Latest Practicable Date, in the event that the Directors exercise the New Buy-back Mandate in full, the shareholdings of CNAC HK and PCS Barbados would be increased to approximately 58.50% and 24.73% of the entire issued ordinary share capital of the Company, respectively. Such increases would not trigger any obligation to make a mandatory offer for Shares under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code. The Directors are not aware of any consequences under the Takeovers Code in the event of a buy-back of Shares pursuant to the New Buy-back Mandate. GENERAL None of the Directors and, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, none of their close associates has any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company in the event that the New Buy-back Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the New Buy-back Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and all applicable laws of Bermuda. No core connected person of the Company has notified the Company that he/she has a present intention to sell any Shares to the Company, or has undertaken not to do so, in the event that the New Buy-back Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. On the basis that no further Shares are issued or bought back after the Latest Practicable Date, in the event that the Directors exercise the New Buy-back Mandate in full, the aggregate shareholdings of CNAC HK and PCS Barbados would be increased to approximately 83.23% of the entire issued ordinary share capital of the Company, resulting in less than 25% of the issued Shares being held in public hands. The Directors however do not propose to buy back Shares to such an extent as will result in less than the prescribed minimum percentage of Shares being held by the public. The Company has not bought back any Shares, whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise, in the six months preceding the Latest Practicable Date. - 12 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHIES OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Set out below are the biographies of Directors proposed for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. Mr. QIN Hengde - Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Corporate Governance Committee Mr. QIN Hengde, aged 51, was appointed as an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in December 2016, in charge of the Company's overall operation. Currently, he is also the Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Mr. Qin graduated from the Economic Management Department of East China Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in accounting in 1991, from Huazhong University of Science and Technology with a master's degree in industrial engineering in 2002, and obtained an EMBA from China Europe International Business School in 2011. From November 1991 to July 2004, Mr. Qin held various positions, including assistant to the director of the finance department, director of the finance department, and deputy chief accountant of Hubei Hongqi Cable Factory, chief accountant of SDIC Yuanyi Industry Co., Ltd., and deputy general manager of the investment management department of D'Long International Strategic Investment Co., Ltd.. From July 2004 to December 2016, Mr. Qin served successively as the general manager of the business development department, financial controller, vice president, executive vice president and president of Sinochem International Corporation (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600500); from November 2016 to January 2017, he was a director and the non-executive chairman of Halcyon Agri Corporation Ltd. (a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange); from September 2008 to November 2016, he served successively as a director and non-executive chairman of GMG Global Ltd.; and from December 2016 to April 2019, he was an executive director of China National Seed Group Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.. Mr. Qin is a senior accountant, and has rich experience in strategy and investment, merger and acquisition management and financial management. Mr. Qin is also a director of Sinochem Fertilizer Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. Other than the above-mentioned positions in the Company, currently, Mr. Qin is also a non-independent director and the chairman of the board of Win-allHi-tech Seed Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 300087), the chairman of the board of Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600486), and the president of China Region of Syngenta Group Co., Ltd.. Mr. Qin was a director and the vice chairman of Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000792) from May 2017 to February 2021. Save as described above, Mr. Qin has no relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company, has not held any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, and has not held any directorship in any Hong Kong or overseas listed public companies in the last three years. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Qin did not have any interest in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. - 13 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHIES OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Mr. Qin has entered into a director's service contract with the Company for a term of three years. Mr. Qin is subject to retirement by rotation and is eligible for re-election at annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws. Mr. Qin is entitled to a fixed fee of RMB3,200,000 per annum and a housing allowance of not more than HK$1,200,000 per annum (payable to the extent of accommodation expenses actually incurred by him) pursuant to his service contract. The fee and the housing allowance are determined by, and subject to annual review of, the Remuneration Committee of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the accommodation expense actually incurred by Mr. Qin is RMB35,000 per month. Mr. Qin may also receive end-of-year bonus which will be determined by reference to the operating results of the Group, individual performance and relevant comparable market statistics for the relevant year. Mr. Qin's remuneration was approved by the Remuneration Committee of the Company and determined with reference to his experience and responsibilities and the prevailing market standards. Save as described above, the Board is not aware of any matter in relation to Mr. Qin that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules or any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in relation to his re-election. Mr. KO Ming Tung, Edward - Independent Non-executive Director and the Chairman of Nomination Committee Mr. KO Ming Tung, Edward, aged 60, was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in April 2000. He is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, and a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Ko obtained an external bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London in the United Kingdom in August 1986 and is a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong. Mr. Ko is the principal of Messrs. Edward Ko & Company and has been practicing as a solicitor in Hong Kong for more than 29 years. Other than the directorship in the Company, currently, Mr. Ko is also an independent non-executive director of EverChina Int'l Holdings Company Limited, Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited and Sterling Group Holdings Limited, all of which are companies whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. In the last three years, Mr. Ko was an independent non-executive director of Zioncom Holdings Limited and Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited, whose shares are listed on the GEM Board and the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, respectively. Save as described above, Mr. Ko has no relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company, has not held any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, and has not held any directorship in any Hong Kong or overseas listed public companies in the last three years. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Ko did not have any interest in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. - 14 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHIES OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION The Company has issued a formal letter of appointment to Mr. Ko, setting out key terms and conditions of his appointment. It is proposed that the term of office of Mr. Ko will be extended for three years with effect from the date of the Annual General Meeting, upon his successful re-election as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Ko is subject to retirement by rotation and is eligible for re-election at annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws. Mr. Ko will not enter into any director's service contract with the Company but is entitled to a director's fee of HK$538,000 per annum (comprising a fee of HK$443,000 for his service as a Director for the year 2021 and an additional remuneration of HK$95,000 for his position as the Chairman of the Nomination Committee), which was approved by the Board and determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities. Save as described above, the Board is not aware of any matter in relation to Mr. Ko that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules or any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in relation to his re-election. Mr. Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius - Independent Non-executive Director and the Chairman of Audit Committee Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Aloysius, aged 73, was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in June 2007. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Tse is a graduate of the University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). Mr. Tse is the past president and a former member of the audit committee of the HKICPA. Mr. Tse joined KPMG in 1976, became a partner in 1984 and retired in March 2003. Mr. Tse was a non-executive chairman of KPMG's operations in the PRC and a member of the KPMG China advisory board from 1997 to 2000. Mr. Tse is also a member of the International Advisory Council of The People's Municipal Government of Wuhan. Other than the directorship in the Company, currently, Mr. Tse is also an independent non-executive director of CNOOC Limited, China Telecom Corporation Limited, SJM Holdings Limited and China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd., all of which are companies whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. In addition to the above, Mr. Tse is currently an independent non-executive director of CCB International (Holdings) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Construction Bank Corporation whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, and an independent non-executive director of OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited (formerly known as Wing Hang Bank Limited), which was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange until October 2014. From 2004 to 2010, Mr. Tse was an independent non-executive director of China Construction Bank Corporation, which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. From May 2005 to December 2016, he was an independent non-executive director of Daohe Global Group Limited, which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. - 15 - APPENDIX II BIOGRAPHIES OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Save as described above, Mr. Tse has no relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company, has not held any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, and has not held any directorship in any Hong Kong or overseas listed public companies in the last three years. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Tse was interested in 3,404,000 Shares. Saved as disclosed, Mr. Tse did not have any interest in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. The Company has issued a formal letter of appointment to Mr. Tse, setting out key terms and conditions of his appointment. It is proposed that the term of office of Mr. Tse will be extended for three years with effect from the date of the Annual General Meeting, upon his successful re-election as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Tse is subject to retirement by rotation and is eligible for re-election at annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws. Mr. Tse will not enter into any director's service contract with the Company but is entitled to a director's fee of HK$633,000 per annum (comprising a fee of HK$443,000 for his service as a Director for the year 2021 and an additional remuneration of HK$190,000 for his position as the Chairman of the Audit Committee), which was approved by the Board and determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities. Save as described above, the Board is not aware of any matter in relation to Mr. Tse that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules or any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in relation to his re-election. - 16 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED 中 化 化 肥 控 股 有 限 公 司* (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 297) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Sinofert Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Drawing Room, Mezzanine Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 7 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof) for the following purposes: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and the auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. To approve and declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 to be paid out of the contributed surplus of the Company. (A) To re-elect Mr. QIN Hengde as an executive director of the Company. To re-elect Mr. KO Ming Tung, Edward as an independent non-executive director of the Company. To re-elect Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Aloysius as an independent non-executive director of the Company. To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration for all directors. To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. * For identification purposes only - 17 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 6. As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without modifications, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company: "THAT: subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, the exercise by the directors of the Company ("Directors") during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares") or securities convertible into Shares, or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for Shares or such convertible securities, and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall be in addition to any other authorizations given to the Directors and shall authorize the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants, debentures and other securities convertible into Shares) which would or might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate nominal amount of the ordinary share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) and issued by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants issued by the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares; the exercise of any option granted under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries of Shares or right to acquire Shares; or any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on the Shares in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company from time to time; shall not exceed 20 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the ordinary share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; - 18 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING subject to the passing of each of paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of this resolution, any prior approvals of the kind referred to in paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of this resolution which had been granted to the Directors and which are still in effect be and are hereby revoked; and for the purpose of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law or the bye-laws of the Company to be held; or the date on which the authority given under this resolution is revoked or varied by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting. "Rights Issue" means the allotment, issue or grant of Shares or securities convertible into Shares pursuant to an offer open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares or of such securities or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of Shares or of such securities or class thereof (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory outside Hong Kong)." 7. As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without modifications, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company: "THAT: subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, the exercise by the directors of Company ("Directors") during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to buy back ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for this purpose, and subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or of any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; - 19 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the aggregate nominal amount of Shares which may be bought back pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the ordinary share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; subject to the passing of each of paragraphs (a) and (b) of this resolution, any prior approvals of the kind referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) of this resolution which had been granted to the Directors and which are still in effect be and are hereby revoked; and for the purpose of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law or the bye-laws of the Company to be held; or the date on which the authority given under this resolution is revoked or varied by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting." 8. As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without modifications, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company: "THAT, subject to the passing of resolutions numbered 6 and 7 as set out in the notice of this meeting, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company ("Directors") to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the resolution numbered 6 set out in the notice of this meeting be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate nominal amount of the ordinary share capital of the Company which may be allotted by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate, an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the ordinary share capital of the Company bought back by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the resolution numbered 7 set out in the notice of this meeting, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the ordinary share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution." For and on behalf of the Board QIN Hengde Executive Directors and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China 6 May 2021 - 20 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notes: At the annual general meeting, all resolutions put to the vote will be decided by way of poll pursuant to Bye-law 66 of the Company. For the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to attend the annual general meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 1 June 2021 to 7 June 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the annual general meeting, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by not later than 4:30 p.m. on 31 May 2021.

For the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the final dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed on 15 June 2021, on which date no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the final dividend to be approved at the annual general meeting, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by not later than 4:30 p.m. on 11 June 2021. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such holders may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such holders be present at the meeting personally or by proxy, that one of such holders so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. The biographies of the directors proposed for re-election are set out in Appendix II of the circular of which this notice forms part. As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qin Hengde (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Feng Mingwei and Mr. Harry Yang; the non-executive director of the Company is J. Erik Fyrwald (Chairman); and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ko Ming Tung, Edward, Mr. Lu Xin and Mr. Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius. If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning is in effect or "extreme conditions" caused by super typhoons is announced by the Government of Hong Kong any time after 7:00 a.m. on the date of the above meeting, the meeting will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and website of the Company to notify shareholders of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. - 21 - Attachments Original document

