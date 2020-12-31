Sinoma International Engineering : Dangote Refinery Constructed by

Dangote Oil Refinery constructed by Sinoma International has been listed among the top 20 influential projects surveyed in the last 18 months by the globally renowned Project Management Institute (PMI), for the potential to fuel Nigeria's economic transformation from importer to a self-sustaining powerhouse in petroleum refining.

PMI, which disclosed this recently in its annual list of 2020 Most Influential Projects, said that 'Most Influential Projects' highlights compelling projects around the world and across industries that achieved significant milestones and impacted society.

The 2020 Most Influential Projects list identifies the noteworthy projects that have defined the past year-a year that has been dramatically transformed by the global coronavirus pandemic. Many of the projects on this year's list therefore reflect the ingenious ways that project managers and change-makers have kept initiatives moving forward in the face of unexpected obstacles and challenges.

Otema Yirenkyi is PMI's Vice President of Global Engagement, stated: 'When it's completed in 2021, the Dangote Oil Refinery in Nigeria will be the largest oil refinery in Africa and one of the largest in the world, processing 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day and creating nearly 35,000 jobs in and around Lagos. But its benefits run deeper than that. By creating a self-sustaining supply of high-quality refined petroleum products, the project will reduce the country's reliance on imports, help stabilize its currency and aid in the fight against poverty.'

Sunil Prashara, President and CEO of Project Management Institute explained that the most influential projects reflect how project managers and change managers have found ingenious ways to keep initiatives moving forward in the face of unexpected obstacles associated with the pandemic.

Dangote refinery constructed by Sinoma International is a 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery and petrochemical project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria, and is reputed to be Africa's biggest oil refinery and the world's biggest single-train facility, upon completion.

On completion, the refinery will meet 100 percent of the country's petroleum needs and, as the largest oil refinery in Africa, it will create thousands of regional jobs.