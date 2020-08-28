Sinomax : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
0
08/28/2020 | 09:04am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Sinomax Group Limited
盛 諾 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1418)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 decreased by approximately HK$390.0 million or 26.3% to approximately HK$1,090.0 million, as compared to approximately HK$1,479.9 million for the corresponding period last year.
Gross profit decreased by approximately HK$168.1 million or 46.1% to approximately HK$196.8 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, as compared to approximately HK$365.0 million for the corresponding period last year.
(Loss)/profit for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 decreased by approximately HK$45.4 million or 430.5% to a loss of approximately HK$34.9 million, as compared to a profit of approximately HK$10.6 million for the corresponding period last year.
INTERIM RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sinomax Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2019, as follows:
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
Unaudited
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2020
2019
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
3
1,089,958
1,479,883
Cost of sales
(893,120)
(1,114,925)
Gross profit
196,838
364,958
Other income
4
45,396
27,310
Other losses, net
(1,526)
(1,073)
Impairment losses (provided)/reversed
for financial assets
(9,011)
2,345
Selling and distribution costs
(135,159)
(197,184)
Administrative expenses
(71,435)
(97,177)
Other expenses
(28,112)
(46,435)
Operating (loss)/profit
(3,009)
52,744
Finance costs
5
(18,351)
(24,034)
(Loss)/profit before income tax
(21,360)
28,710
Income tax expense
6
(13,516)
(18,158)
(Loss)/profit for the period
7
(34,876)
10,552
(Loss)/profit for the period attributable to:
Equity owners of the Company
(34,705)
11,436
Non-controlling interests
(171)
(884)
(34,876)
10,552
Cents
Cents
(Loss)/earnings per share attributable to
the equity holders of the Company
8
- Basic
(1.98)
0.65
- Diluted
(1.98)
0.65
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD 30 JUNE 2020
Unaudited
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Loss)/profit for the period
(34,876)
10,552
Other comprehensive loss
Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of
foreign operations
(17,421)
(337)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
(52,297)
10,215
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
attributable to:
Equity owners of the Company
(50,449)
10,883
Non-controlling interests
(1,848)
(668)
(52,297)
10,215
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 30 JUNE 2020
Unaudited
Audited
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
528,175
569,836
Right-of-use assets
196,480
249,110
Investment properties
31,826
33,376
Intangible assets
15,053
15,374
Deferred tax assets
8,470
8,409
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
10
84,480
136,977
864,484
1,013,082
Current assets
Inventories
522,567
491,845
Trade receivables
10
382,571
406,860
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
10
174,089
152,616
Bill receivables
11
35,945
55,553
Trade receivables at fair value through
other comprehensive income
43,669
44,696
Pledged deposit
775
1,791
Bank balances and cash
195,120
240,320
1,354,736
1,393,681
Total assets
2,219,220
2,406,763
4
Unaudited
Audited
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
Capital and reserves
Share capital
175,000
175,000
Reserves
629,513
679,962
804,513
854,962
Non-controlling interests
(5,086)
10,046
Total equity
799,427
865,008
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
179,351
226,154
Other payables
12
1,467
-
Deferred tax liabilities
28,740
29,874
209,558
256,028
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12
498,722
532,519
Bill payables
13
24,162
47,649
Lease liabilities
63,153
59,429
Unsecured bank borrowings
14
616,832
622,863
Taxation payable
7,366
23,267
1,210,235
1,285,727
Total liabilities
1,419,793
1,541,755
Total equity and liabilities
2,219,220
2,406,763
5
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The condensed consolidated interim financial information of Sinomax Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). The interim report does not includes all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and any public announcements made during the interim reporting period.
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period, except for the estimation of income tax and the adoption of the new and amended standards as set out below.
Income tax expense is recognised based on management's estimate of the weighted average effective annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year.
New and amended standards adopted by the Group
In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2020 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated interim financial information:
Conceptual Framework for
Revised conceptual framework for financial reporting
Financial Reporting 2018
HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 (Amendments)
Definition of material
HKFRS 3 (Amendments)
Definition of a business
HKAS 39, HKFRS 7 and
Hedge accounting
HKFRS 9 (Amendments)
HKFRS 16 (Amendments)
COVID-19 related rent concession
The amended standards and framework listed above did not have any impact on the amounts recognised in prior period and are not expected to significantly affect the current or future period.
6
New and amended standards issued by not yet effective
Certain new and amended standards have been published that are not mandatory for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2020 and have not been early adopted by the Group:
Amendments to HKAS 1
Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current(1)
Amendments to HKAS 16
Proceeds before Intended Use (1)
Amendments to HKAS 37
Onerous Contract - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract (1)
Amendments to HKFRS
3
Update Reference to the Conceptual Framework(1)
Amendments to annual
Annual Improvements to HKFRS 2018-2020 cycle (1)
improvements project
HKFRS 17
Insurance Contracts (2)
Amendments to HKFRS
10 and HKAS 28
Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its
Associate or Joint Venture (3)
Effective for the Group for annual period beginning on 1 January 2022.
Effective for the Group for annual period beginning on 1 January 2023.
Effective date to be determined.
3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION
The Group sells health and household products, including quality visco-elastic pillows, mattress toppers and mattresses, to wholesalers and retailers and also directly to customers both through its retail network comprising self-operatedstand-alone retail shops and concession counters in department stores and through internet sales. The Group also sells polyurethane foam to furniture manufacturers.
7
The executive directors of the Company, being the chief operating decision maker ("CODM"), make decisions about resource allocation based on the revenue from different geographical markets and review reports on the financial performance of the Group as a whole. No other discrete financial information is reviewed by the CODM for the assessment of performance of the Group. Therefore, no other segment information is presented. The Group is currently organised into the following three geographical markets as follows:
China market
-
manufacture and sale of health and household
products and
polyurethane foam for customers located in the PRC, Hong Kong
and Macau
North American market
-
manufacture and sale of health and household
products for
customers located in the United States (the "US"), Canada and
other North American countries
Europe and other overseas
-
manufacture and sale of health and household
products for
markets
customers located in overseas countries except for those customers
located in the North American market
Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers
Revenue recognised at a point in time during the period is as follows:
Type of goods
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Sales of health and household products
752,280
915,627
Sales of polyurethane foam
337,678
564,256
Total
1,089,958
1,479,883
8
Geographical markets
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
China market
- The PRC
400,180
702,321
- Hong Kong, Macau and others
153,465
205,444
553,645
907,765
North American market
- The US
440,935
499,967
- Others
43,695
48,091
484,630
548,058
Europe and other overseas markets
51,683
24,060
Total
1,089,958
1,479,883
4.
OTHER INCOME
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Interest income
2,364
2,433
Government subsidies
25,027
516
Scrap sales
6,905
14,855
Rental income
5,803
8,248
Others
5,297
1,258
45,396
27,310
9
5. FINANCE COSTS
Interest expense on bank borrowings
Interest expense on lease liabilities
6. INCOME TAX EXPENSE
Current tax:
Hong Kong Profits Tax
PRC Enterprise Income Tax ("EIT")
PRC withholding tax on distributed profits from PRC subsidiaries US Income Tax
Deferred taxation
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
10,738
19,057
7,613
4,977
18,351
24,034
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
1,794
303
1,087
10,001
9,496
-
5
130
12,382
10,434
1,134
7,724
13,516
18,158
10
7. (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
20202019
HK$'000 HK$'000
(Loss)/profit for the period has been arrived at
after charging:
Cost of inventories recognised as expenses including provision
for inventories of HK$2,387,000 (30 June 2019: reversal of
HK$2,576,0000)
893,120
1,114,925
Total staff costs, including share based payment expenses
(included in selling and distribution costs and
administrative expenses)
180,807
218,332
Amortisation of intangible assets
321
5,396
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
34,528
32,282
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
38,846
31,807
Depreciation of investment properties
961
1,973
Marketing expense
10,028
13,914
Professional fee
9,012
13,236
Transportation expense
27,072
38,181
11
8. (LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE
The calculation of the basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company is based on the following data:
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Loss)/earnings for the purpose of basic and
diluted earnings per share:
(Loss)/profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company
(34,705)
11,436
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2020
2019
Number of shares:
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of
basic (loss)/earnings per share
1,750,002,000
1,750,002,000
Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares in respect of
outstanding share options
-
-
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of
diluted (loss)/earnings per share
1,750,002,000
1,750,002,000
The computation of the diluted (loss)/earnings per share for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 does not assume the exercise of any share options as the exercise prices of these share options are higher than the average market price of shares during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 and 2019.
9. DIVIDEND
No dividends were paid, declared or proposed during the period (30 June 2019: Nil).
12
10. TRADE RECEIVABLES, DEPOSITS, PREPAYMENTS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Trade receivables, at amortised cost
417,674
437,611
Less: allowance for credit losses
(35,103)
(30,751)
382,571
406,860
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
258,569
289,593
Less: Non-current rental deposits
(16,906)
(16,996)
Non-current other receivables (Note (i))
(59,854)
(115,448)
Non-current deposits paid for property, plant and machinery
(4,098)
(4,533)
Non-current net investment in sublease
(3,622)
-
174,089
152,616
556,660
559,476
Note (i): The balance represents the consideration receivable in relation to the disposal of 51% equity interest in Chengdu Xingang Sponge Co. Ltd completed in 2019. According to the sale and purchase agreement, the total cash consideration of RMB157,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$176,891,000) will be settled by four instalments. During the period, the Group received the second instalment amounted to RMB30,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$33,007,000). The remaining instalments would be due in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
The Group's retail sales are made both through its retail network comprising stand-alone retail shops and concession counters in department stores and through internet sales. The Group also sells health and household products directly to overseas wholesalers and retailers and the polyurethane foam to furniture manufacturers in the PRC. Sales at self-operated retail shops and sales through retailers in the PRC and internet sales are transacted either by cash or credit cards. For sales made at concession counters, the department stores collect cash from the end customers and then repay the balance after deducting the concessionaire commission to the Group. The credit period granted to department stores ranges from 30 days to 120 days. For sales to wholesalers, retailers and furniture manufacturers, the Group generally allows a credit period ranging from 7 days to 90 days.
13
The following is the aging analysis of trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses, presented based on the dates of invoice.
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Within 30 days
222,874
217,711
31 to 60 days
69,948
124,367
61 to 90 days
52,952
38,876
91 to 180 days
23,071
23,394
181 to 365 days
13,726
2,512
382,571
406,860
11. BILL RECEIVABLES
The amount represents bill receivables which are not yet due at the end of the reporting period. The following is the aging analysis of bill receivables based on their time to maturities as at end of reporting periods:
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Within 30 days
10,065
8,832
31 to 60 days
5,666
7,996
61 to 90 days
9,942
9,840
91 to 180 days
6,829
28,208
181 to 365 days
3,443
677
35,945
55,553
Included in the bill receivables above amounting to approximately HK$30,245,000 (31 December 2019: HK$39,549,000) had been endorsed for settling the trade payables for which the maturity dates of the bill receivables have not yet fallen due as at the end of the reporting period. All bill receivables of the Group are with a maturity period of less than one year.
14
12. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Trade payables
366,142
342,597
Other payables and accrued expenses
134,047
189,922
500,189
532,519
Less: Non-current deferred government subsidies
(1,467)
-
498,722
532,519
Included in the trade and other payables above amounting to HK$30,245,000 (31 December 2019: HK$39,549,000) had been settled by endorsed bills for which the maturity dates of the bill receivables are not yet fallen due as at the end of the reporting period.
The credit period of trade payables is ranging from 30 to 60 days. The following is the aging analysis of trade payables based on the invoice date at the end of each reporting period.
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Within 30 days
212,443
204,285
31 to 60 days
79,644
94,940
61 to 90 days
34,124
19,081
91 to 180 days
19,938
17,746
Over 180 days
19,993
6,545
366,142
342,597
15
13. BILL PAYABLES
Bill payables were guaranteed by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries and the following is the aging analysis of bill payables at the end of the reporting period presented based on bills issue date:
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Within 30 days
1,855
6,107
31 to 60 days
8,464
11,639
61 to 90 days
800
6,481
91 to 180 days
13,043
15,712
Over 180 days
-
7,710
24,162
47,649
14. UNSECURED BANK BORROWINGS
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Term borrowings
312,322
376,992
Revolving borrowings
119,900
119,900
Trade borrowings
184,610
119,332
Other borrowings
-
6,639
616,832
622,863
Variable-rate borrowings
616,832
616,224
Fixed-rate borrowings
-
6,639
616,832
622,863
16
Bank borrowings bear interest rates of 1.78% - 4.95% per annum (31 December 2019: 2.48% - 5.57% per annum). Variable-rate bank borrowings carry interest with reference to Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate, London Interbank Offered Rates and Loan Prime Rate plus a specific margin of the relevant banks and mature within one year. As at 30 June 2020, the Group has undrawn banking facilities amounted to HK$649,858,000 (31 December 2019: HK$883,518,000).
15. COMMITMENT
At
At
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Capital expenditure in respect of acquisition of property,
plant and equipment contracted for but not provided
in the condensed consolidated interim financial information
5,837
6,040
17
BUSINESS REVIEW
Revenue by operating segments
Revenue for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 (the "Period") decreased by approximately HK$390.0 million or approximately 26.3% to approximately HK$1,090.0 million, as compared to approximately HK$1,479.9 million for the corresponding period last year.
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2020
2019
Changes
HK$'000
HK$'000
%
China market
553,645
907,765
-39.0%
North American market
484,630
548,058
-11.6%
Europe and other overseas markets
51,683
24,060
114.8%
Total
1,089,958
1,479,883
-26.4%
The sales in the China and North American markets decreased by approximately 39.0% and 11.6%, respectively, for the Period, as compared to the corresponding period last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.
In Europe and other overseas markets, we recorded an increase of sales in this region of approximately 114.8% for the Period, as compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase was due to our sales to customers in Vietnam.
18
Gross profit
With a decrease of approximately 26.3% in the Group's revenue, gross profit (the "GP") decreased by approximately HK$168.1 million or approximately 46.1% to approximately HK$196.8 million during the Period as compared to approximately HK$365.0 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. The GP margin decreased by approximately 6.6% from approximately 24.7% to approximately 18.1% as compared to the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. The decrease in the GP margin was due to the slowdown in the Group's business activities caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Costs and expenses
Selling and distribution costs for the Period decreased by approximately HK$62.0 million or approximately 31.5% to approximately HK$135.2 million, as compared to approximately HK$197.2 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. Decrease in selling and distribution costs was in line with the decrease in turnover for the Period. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in staff costs and commission fees of approximately HK$17.5 million, concession and rental expenses of approximately HK$11.1 million and transportation costs of approximately HK$11.1 million.
Administrative expenses for the Period decreased by approximately HK$25.7 million or approximately 26.5% to approximately HK$71.4 million, as compared to approximately HK$97.2 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in staff costs as the number of headcount decreased.
Other expenses, mainly consisting of research and development expenses, decreased by approximately HK$18.3 million or approximately 39.5% from approximately HK$46.4 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 to approximately HK$28.1 million for the Period.
Finance costs for the Period decreased by approximately HK$5.7 million or approximately 23.6% to approximately HK$18.4 million, as compared to approximately HK$24.0 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. The decrease was in line with the decrease of bank borrowings and the drop in Libor/Hibor.
19
Income tax expenses
Included in income tax expenses were payments of PRC withholding tax on distributable profits from the Company's PRC subsidiaries of approximately HK$9.0 million. Profits from PRC entities decreased due to COVID-19 outbreak which leads to decrease in PRC EIT from approximately HK$10.4 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 to approximately HK$1.1 million for the Period.
(Loss)/profit for the Period
As a result of the decrease in the GP as mentioned above, (loss)/profit for the Period decreased by approximately HK$45.4 million or approximately 430.5% to a loss of approximately HK$34.9 million, as compared to approximately a profit of HK$10.6 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. Due to the slowdown in the Group's business activities, impairment losses provided for financial assets for the Period increased by approximately HK$11.4 million or approximately 484.3% to approximately HK$9.0 million, as compared to approximately HK$2.3 million impairment losses reversed for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019.
LIQUIDITY, FINANCE AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
The financial position of the Group was healthy as at 30 June 2020. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had net current assets of approximately HK$144.5 million, as compared to approximately HK$108.0 million as at 31 December 2019.
Bank balances and cash as at 30 June 2020 decreased by approximately HK$45.2 million or approximately 18.8% to approximately HK$195.1 million as compared to approximately HK$240.3 million as at 31 December 2019, meanwhile the inventory level increased by approximately HK$30.8 million or approximately 6.3% to approximately HK$522.6 million as compared to approximately HK$491.8 million as at 31 December 2019 in order to cope with the increasing demand of several large customers in the coming months.
20
Borrowings and pledge of assets
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had banking facilities amounting to approximately HK$1,290.9 million of which approximately HK$641.0 million was utilized (31 December 2019: banking facilities amounting to approximately HK$1,544.0 million of which approximately HK$670.5 million was utilized) (which included unsecured bank borrowings and bills payables). Some bill payables of the Group were secured by pledged bank deposits of approximately HK$0.8 million (31 December 2019: approximately HK$1.8 million).
Capital expenditure
The Group's capital expenditure for the Period amounted to approximately HK$13.7 million mainly for the purchasing of the Group's plant and machinery (31 December 2019: approximately HK$70.2 million).
Financial ratios
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2020
2019
Current ratio(1)
111.9%
108.4%
Quick ratio(2)
68.8%
70.1%
Gearing ratio(3)
77.2%
72.0%
Debt to equity ratio(4)
52.7%
44.2%
Current ratio is equal to current assets divided by current liabilities.
Quick ratio is equal to current assets less inventories and divided by current liabilities.
Gearing ratio is derived by dividing interest-bearing debt incurred in the ordinary course of business by total equity.
Debt to equity ratio is calculated by dividing net debt by total equity. Net debt is defined to include all borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents.
21
FOREIGN CURRENCY EXPOSURE
The Group carries on business mainly in Hong Kong, the PRC and the US. The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk principally in Renminbi which can be largely offset by its revenue and expenditure in the PRC. The Group does not expect any appreciation or depreciation of the Hong Kong Dollar against Renminbi which could materially affect the Group's results of operations, and therefore no hedging instrument has been employed. The Group will closely monitor the trends of various foreign currencies and take appropriate measures to deal with the foreign exchange exposure if necessary.
TREASURY POLICY AND MARKET RISKS
The Group has a treasury policy that aims at better controlling its treasury operations and lowering borrowing cost. Such treasury policy requires the Group to maintain an adequate level of cash and cash equivalents, and sufficient available banking facilities to finance the Group's daily operations and to address short term funding needs. The Group reviews and evaluates its treasury policy from time to time to ensure its adequacy and effectiveness.
PROSPECTS
2020 has been a challenging year. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused certain uncertainties and the Group's results for the Period has deteriorated. However, we identified the following factors:
Turnaround of our US factory;
Turnaround of our Group's monthly result;
Diversification of our customer base; and
Encouraging demand from customers.
Our US factory started its production in 2017. Since then, significant losses were incurred over the years. In May 2020, our US factory started to report an operating profit. The profit recorded in May 2020 mainly resulted from various savings including materials and labor efficiency that were brought in place by the new US factory management team. In June and July 2020, the reported operating profit is consistently improving and we hope that this trend will continue.
22
With the turnaround of our US factory, our Group also recorded operating profit starting from May 2020. Sales started to pick up in the China, North American and other overseas markets.
Since last year, we have put more resources to develop a more diversified customer base with on-line sales. Sales from these on-line sales customers started to increase starting from the second quarter of 2020. We expect that the sales growth from these customers will be significant in the future.
Following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the US - China trade war, US importers start to revisit the supply chain. They will pay more attention to those suppliers who have the ability to supply in the US. Having factories in China, the US and Vietnam, we are able to supply globally to our customers with various needs. The Group is able to arrange our production and logistics schedules with flexibility to minimize the overall costs including production, tariff and transportation. Starting from June 2020, the demand from our customers are encouraging.
Based on the recent monthly results and increasing demand of customers, we are optimistic about our future performance. We have also noticed that prices of various key materials are increasing recently. We will monitor it closely and discuss with our customers for the possibility to transfer the increased costs to our customers as and when necessary.
FUTURE PLANS FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS OR CAPITAL ASSETS
Save as disclosed in the section headed "Prospects" in this announcement above, the Group does not have other plans for material investments or capital assets.
PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES
Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the Period.
INTERIM DIVIDEND
The Board does not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 (for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019: NIL).
23
EMPLOYEE AND REMUNERATION POLICY
As at 30 June 2020, the employee headcount of the Group was 2,902 (30 June 2019: 3,297) and the total staff costs, including Directors' remuneration and share option expenses, amounted to approximately HK$180.8 million for the Period (for the six-month period ended
30 June 2019: approximately HK$218.3 million). The decrease in staff costs was primarily due to the decrease in headcount.
The Group offers competitive remuneration packages commensurate with industry practice and provides various fringe benefits to employees including housing and travel allowances depending on their grade and ranking within the Group. The Group also maintains medical insurance for the benefit of its employees. The Group conducts induction training for all of its new employees and on-going training from time to time during their employment. The nature of training offered depends on their specific field of operation. The Group also operates an employee incentive scheme pursuant to which rewards take the form of promotions, salary raises and monetary bonuses, and a share option scheme.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES
The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance to safeguard the interests of its shareholders and to enhance corporate value and accountability. The Company has adopted the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") as its own code of corporate governance. During the Period, all the code provisions set out in the CG Code were met by the Company.
MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS
The Company has adopted a code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuer (the "Model Code") in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. The Company has made specific enquiry of all Directors and all Directors confirmed that they have complied with the required standards of the Model Code regarding Directors' securities transactions during the Period.
24
REVIEW OF INTERIM RESULTS
The audit committee of the Company has reviewed, together with the management of the Group, the accounting principles and policies adopted by the Group, and discussed the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and interim results announcement of the Group for the Period and recommended its adoption by the Board.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditor of the Company, has reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information of the Group for the Period, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the HKICPA.
PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM RESULTS AND 2020 INTERIM REPORT ON THE WEBSITES OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE COMPANY
This interim results announcement will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.sinomax.com/group), and the interim report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 containing all the information required by the Listing Rules will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company and published on the respective websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company in due course.
On behalf of the Board
Sinomax Group Limited
Lam Chi Fan
Chairman
Hong Kong, 28 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Chi Fan (Chairman of the Board), Mr. Cheung Tung (President), Mr. Chen Feng, Mr. Lam Kam Cheung (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary) and Ms. Lam Fei Man; and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Wong Chi Keung, Professor Lam Sing Kwong Simon, Mr. Zhang Hwo Jie and Mr. Wu Tak Lung.
Sinomax Group Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 13:03:02 UTC