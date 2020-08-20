Log in
Sinomax : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

08/20/2020 | 05:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sinomax Group Limited

盛 諾 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1418)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by Sinomax Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu ("Deloitte") has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 12 August 2020 as the Company and Deloitte could not reach a consensus on the level of audit fee to be charged for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

Deloitte has confirmed in writing that there are no matters in connection with its resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board also confirms that there is no disagreement between the Company and Deloitte and it is not aware of any matters in relation to the resignation of Deloitte that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

1

The Board further announces that, with the recommendation of the audit committee of the Board, the Board has resolved to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") as the new auditor of the Company with effect from 19 August 2020 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Deloitte. PwC shall hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Article 29.2 of the articles of association of the Company, the Board may fill any casual vacancy in the office of the auditor of the Company. Accordingly, no extraordinary general meeting will be held for the purpose of approving the appointment of PwC as the auditor of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Deloitte for its professional services rendered to the Group during the past years, and to extend its warm welcome to PwC on its appointment as the auditor of the Company.

By order of the Board

Sinomax Group Limited

Lam Chi Fan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Chi Fan (Chairman of the Board), Mr. Cheung Tung (President), Mr. Chen Feng, Mr. Lam Kam Cheung (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary) and Ms. Lam Fei Man; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Chi Keung, Professor Lam Sing Kwong, Simon, Mr. Zhang Hwo Jie and Mr. Wu Tak Lung.

2

Disclaimer

Sinomax Group Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 09:41:07 UTC
