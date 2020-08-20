Sinomax : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sinomax Group Limited

盛 諾 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1418)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by Sinomax Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu ("Deloitte") has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 12 August 2020 as the Company and Deloitte could not reach a consensus on the level of audit fee to be charged for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

Deloitte has confirmed in writing that there are no matters in connection with its resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board also confirms that there is no disagreement between the Company and Deloitte and it is not aware of any matters in relation to the resignation of Deloitte that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.