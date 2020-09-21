Log in
06:00aSINOMEDIA : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/17SINOMEDIA : 2020 interim report
PU
09/17SINOMEDIA : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
SinoMedia : Next Day Disclosure Return

09/21/2020 | 06:00am EDT

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: SinoMedia Holding Limited

Stock code: 00623

Date submitted: 21 September 2020

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares

I.

Issued shares as a % of

Closing market price

% discount/

Issues of shares

No. of shares

existing number of issued

Issue price per

per share of the

premium of issue

shares before relevant

immediately preceding

price to market

(Notes 6 and 7)

share (Notes 1 and 7)

share issue

business day

price

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

(Note 5)

(Note 7)

Opening balance as at

(Note 2)

479,409,370

16 September 2020

(Note 3)

Shares repurchased on 2 September 2020, 3 September

3,508,000

2020, 4 September 2020, 7 September 2020, 8

September 2020, 9 September 2020, 11 September

2020, 14 September 2020, 15 September 2020, 16

September 2020, 17 September 2020 but not yet

cancelled

Shares repurchased on 21 September 2020 but not yet

342,000

0.07%

cancelled

Closing balance as at

(Note 8)

479,409,370

21 September 2020

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".
  6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".
  8. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares beforerelevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  10. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

適用於主板上市發行人

II.

A.

Purchase report

Number of

Method of purchase

Price per share or

Trading date

securities

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

(Note)

highest price paid $

purchased

21 September 2020

342,000

On the Exchange

HK$0.93

HK$0.91

HK$314,620

Total

342,000

HK$314,620

  1. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

1.

Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary

(a) 10,880,000

resolution)

2.

% of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange

2.23%

since date of resolution

( (a) x 100 ) 487,233,370

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated 29 April 2020which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II:

Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by:

Wang Yingda

(Name)

Title:

Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SinoMedia Holding Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 09:59:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 1 497 M 221 M 221 M
Net income 2019 26,4 M 3,90 M 3,90 M
Net cash 2019 613 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 25,6x
Yield 2019 1,57%
Capitalization 378 M 55,9 M 55,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,02x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,01x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart SINOMEDIA HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SinoMedia Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOMEDIA HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jin Lan Liu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xin Chen Chairman
Xu Ming Liu Chief Operation Officer
Ying Da Wang Chief Financial Officer
Zong Zhou Li Executive Director & Chief Internal Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOMEDIA HOLDING LIMITED-33.58%56
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.27.80%17 060
DENTSU GROUP INC.-11.92%8 959
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%790
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED144.10%710
DUIBA GROUP LIMITED-46.06%409
