Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2890   TW0002890001

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2890)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announced by SPH on behalf of SinoPac Securities, early termination of lease of SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corporation real estate lease.

10/27/2021 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/10/27 Time of announcement 18:14:03
Subject 
 Announced by SPH on behalf of SinoPac Securities,
early termination of lease of SinoPac Securities
Investment Service Corporation real estate lease.
Date of events 2021/10/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Partial Building at 20F, No. 2, Chongqing South Road, Section 1, Taipei,
Taiwan, ROC
2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2021/10/27
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction volume: 173.67 p'ing
Unit price: NT$1,890 per month
Total transaction price: NT$12,471,600
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Securities Investment Service Corporation is a related party of the company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer: Meet operational needs
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition): NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions: None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit: NA
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price: NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser: NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price: NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA: NA
17.Name of the CPA firm: NA
18.Name of the CPA: NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: NA
20.Broker and broker's fee: NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: NA
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party: Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution: NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee: NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party: No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies: NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations: NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 10:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
06:38aAnnounced by SPH on behalf of SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corporation, early ..
PU
06:38aAnnouncement of SinoPac Holdings' Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Meeting
PU
06:38aAnnounced by SPH on behalf of SinoPac Securities, early termination of lease of SinoPac..
PU
09/08SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings Won Three Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards, Including Corpo..
PU
08/12SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
PU
08/12SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/23SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited Declares Cash Dividends on Common Stock and ..
CI
07/23SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings Announces the Board Resolution on International Leasing Corpo..
PU
06/10SINOPAC FINANCIAL : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
PU
05/21Sinopac Financial Holdings Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 191 M 1 589 M 1 589 M
Net income 2021 15 744 M 566 M 566 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 5,86%
Capitalization 159 B 5 737 M 5 734 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 9 275
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,15 TWD
Average target price 15,75 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Ting Chu General Manager & Director
Ju Mei Hsu Head-Finance & Spokesman
Shi Kuan Chen Chairman
Hsin Ho Head-Operations Management Division
Shu Min Lin Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED23.58%5 737
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%157 675
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.83%74 187
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.15%65 655
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.67%60 956
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.15%59 532