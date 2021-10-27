Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    2890   TW0002890001

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2890)
  Report
Announcement of SinoPac Holdings' Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Meeting

10/27/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/27 Time of announcement 18:13:27
Subject 
 Announcement of SinoPac Holdings' Third Quarter
2021 Analyst Meeting
Date of events 2021/11/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:1500
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Live webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Third quarter 2021 operational performance and financial results
The Company will hold live webcast in Chinese at 15:00, please visit
http://www.zucast.com/webcast/ezN1llDa
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Presentation material will be posted on the Market Observation Post System at
http://emops.twse.com.tw/ and
http://www.sinopac.com/en/irCalendar/list.html

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 10:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
