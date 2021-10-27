Announcement of SinoPac Holdings' Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Meeting
10/27/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Date of announcement
2021/10/27
Time of announcement
18:13:27
Subject
Announcement of SinoPac Holdings' Third Quarter
2021 Analyst Meeting
Date of events
2021/11/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:1500
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Live webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Third quarter 2021 operational performance and financial results
The Company will hold live webcast in Chinese at 15:00, please visit
http://www.zucast.com/webcast/ezN1llDa
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Presentation material will be posted on the Market Observation Post System at
http://emops.twse.com.tw/ and
http://www.sinopac.com/en/irCalendar/list.html
Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 10:37:06 UTC.