SinoPac Financial : Announced by SPH on behalf of Bank SinoPac Board's resolution to apply to issue financial debentures up to equivalent NT$10 billion(or foreign currency).

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/19 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]:financial debentures of Bank SinoPac. 3.Total amount issued:up to equivalent NT$10 billion (or foreign currency). 4.Face value per bond:To be determined, subject to the market situation. 5.Issue price:To be determined, subject to the market situation. 6.Issuance period:To be determined, subject to the market situation. 7.Coupon rate:To be determined, subject to the market situation. 8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA. 9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: To improve the capital adequacy ratio and obtain medium to long term funds. 10.Underwriting method:To be determined. 11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:To be determined. 12.Underwriter or agent:To be determined. 13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None. 14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:To be determined. 15.Certifying institution:To be determined. 16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA. 17.Sell-back conditions:To be determined. 18.Buyback conditions:To be determined. 19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA. 20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA. 21.Any other matters that need to be specified: In installments within the approved period after obtaining FSC's approval.