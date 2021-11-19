SinoPac Financial : Announced by SPH on behalf of Bank SinoPac Board's resolution to apply to issue financial debentures up to equivalent NT$10 billion(or foreign currency).
Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/11/19
Time of announcement
17:26:50
Subject
Announced by SPH on behalf of Bank SinoPac Board's
resolution to apply to issue financial debentures
up to equivalent NT$10 billion(or foreign currency).
Date of events
2021/11/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/19
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:financial debentures of Bank SinoPac.
3.Total amount issued:up to equivalent NT$10 billion (or
foreign currency).
4.Face value per bond:To be determined, subject to the market situation.
5.Issue price:To be determined, subject to the market situation.
6.Issuance period:To be determined, subject to the market situation.
7.Coupon rate:To be determined, subject to the market situation.
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA.
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To improve the capital adequacy ratio and obtain medium to long term funds.
10.Underwriting method:To be determined.
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:To be determined.
12.Underwriter or agent:To be determined.
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None.
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:To be determined.
15.Certifying institution:To be determined.
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA.
17.Sell-back conditions:To be determined.
18.Buyback conditions:To be determined.
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:NA.
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA.
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:
In installments within the approved period after obtaining
FSC's approval.
