  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    2890   TW0002890001

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2890)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SinoPac Financial : Announced by SPH on behalf of Bank SinoPac Board's resolution to apply to issue financial debentures up to equivalent NT$10 billion(or foreign currency).

11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/19 Time of announcement 17:26:50
Subject 
 Announced by SPH on behalf of Bank SinoPac Board's
resolution to apply to issue financial debentures
up to equivalent NT$10 billion(or foreign currency).
Date of events 2021/11/19 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/19
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:financial debentures of Bank SinoPac.
3.Total amount issued:up to equivalent NT$10 billion (or
foreign currency).
4.Face value per bond:To be determined, subject to the market situation.
5.Issue price:To be determined, subject to the market situation.
6.Issuance period:To be determined, subject to the market situation.
7.Coupon rate:To be determined, subject to the market situation.
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA.
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To improve the capital adequacy ratio and obtain medium to long term funds.
10.Underwriting method:To be determined.
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:To be determined.
12.Underwriter or agent:To be determined.
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None.
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:To be determined.
15.Certifying institution:To be determined.
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA.
17.Sell-back conditions:To be determined.
18.Buyback conditions:To be determined.
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:NA.
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA.
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:
In installments within the approved period after obtaining
FSC's approval.

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 45 194 M 1 627 M 1 627 M
Net income 2021 15 789 M 568 M 568 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 5,50%
Capitalization 171 B 6 150 M 6 167 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 9 275
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,20 TWD
Average target price 16,13 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Ting Chu General Manager & Director
Ju Mei Hsu Head-Finance & Spokesman
Shi Kuan Chen Chairman
Hsin Ho Head-Operations Management Division
Shu Min Lin Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED32.75%6 150
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.34%156 982
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.83%72 437
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.31%64 084
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.06%56 182
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.96%54 094