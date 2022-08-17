SinoPac Financial : Announced by SPH on behalf of SinoPac Securities Corp.the issuance of unsecured subordinated corporate bonds(Supplementary announcement on 2022/04/27)
08/17/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/17
Time of announcement
16:17:19
Subject
Announced by SPH on behalf of SinoPac Securities
Corp.the issuance of unsecured subordinated corporate
bonds(Supplementary announcement on 2022/04/27)
Date of events
2022/08/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:2nd unsecured subordinated corporate
bond issuance in 2022 of SinoPac Securities Corp.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:NTD 2 billion(including A series
NTD 1.45 billion and B series NTD 0.55 billion)
5.Face value per bond:NTD 1 million
6.Issue price:Fully issued at face value
7.Issuance period:A series is 2022/08/26-2029/08/26
B series is 2022/08/26-2032/08/26
8.Coupon rate:A series is fixed rate at 2.40%
B series is fixed rate at 2.50%
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
Strengthen the financial structure and enhance the CAR
and current ratio
11.Underwriting method:Public offering through underwriters
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taishin International Bank
13.Underwriter or agent:SinoPac Securities Corp. is the main
Underwriter.
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Taishin
International Bank
16.Certifying institution:N/A
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:N/A
18.Sell-back conditions:N/A
19.Buyback conditions:N/A
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:N/A
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:N/A
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
