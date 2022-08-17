SinoPac Financial : Announced by SPH on behalf of SinoPac Securities Corp.the issuance of unsecured subordinated corporate bonds(Supplementary announcement on 2022/04/27)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]:2nd unsecured subordinated corporate bond issuance in 2022 of SinoPac Securities Corp. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No 4.Total amount issued:NTD 2 billion(including A series NTD 1.45 billion and B series NTD 0.55 billion) 5.Face value per bond:NTD 1 million 6.Issue price:Fully issued at face value 7.Issuance period:A series is 2022/08/26-2029/08/26 B series is 2022/08/26-2032/08/26 8.Coupon rate:A series is fixed rate at 2.40% B series is fixed rate at 2.50% 9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A 10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: Strengthen the financial structure and enhance the CAR and current ratio 11.Underwriting method:Public offering through underwriters 12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taishin International Bank 13.Underwriter or agent:SinoPac Securities Corp. is the main Underwriter. 14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A 15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Taishin International Bank 16.Certifying institution:N/A 17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:N/A 18.Sell-back conditions:N/A 19.Buyback conditions:N/A 20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 22.Any other matters that need to be specified:None