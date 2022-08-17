Log in
    2890   TW0002890001

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2890)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
17.25 TWD   +0.58%
04:24aSINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SPH on behalf of SinoPac Securities Corp.the issuance of unsecured subordinated corporate bonds(Supplementary announcement on 2022/04/27)
PU
08/12SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announcement of SinoPac Holdings' participation of Concord Securities investor conference
PU
08/10SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings, on behalf of Securities (Cayman) Holdings Ltd., announces loaning of fund.
PU
SinoPac Financial : Announced by SPH on behalf of SinoPac Securities Corp.the issuance of unsecured subordinated corporate bonds(Supplementary announcement on 2022/04/27)

08/17/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 16:17:19
Subject 
 Announced by SPH on behalf of SinoPac Securities
Corp.the issuance of unsecured subordinated corporate
bonds(Supplementary announcement on 2022/04/27)
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:2nd unsecured subordinated corporate
bond issuance in 2022 of SinoPac Securities Corp.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:NTD 2 billion(including A series
NTD 1.45 billion and B series NTD 0.55 billion)
5.Face value per bond:NTD 1 million
6.Issue price:Fully issued at face value
7.Issuance period:A series is 2022/08/26-2029/08/26
B series is 2022/08/26-2032/08/26
8.Coupon rate:A series is fixed rate at 2.40%
B series is fixed rate at 2.50%
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:N/A
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
Strengthen the financial structure and enhance the CAR
and current ratio
11.Underwriting method:Public offering through underwriters
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taishin International Bank
13.Underwriter or agent:SinoPac Securities Corp. is the main
Underwriter.
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:N/A
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Taishin
International Bank
16.Certifying institution:N/A
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:N/A
18.Sell-back conditions:N/A
19.Buyback conditions:N/A
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:N/A
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:N/A
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
