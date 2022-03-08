SinoPac Financial : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of Bank SinoPac (China) Ltd. for the Board's resolution on 2021 dividend distribution
03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
16:34:15
Subject
Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of
Bank SinoPac (China) Ltd. for the Board's
resolution on 2021 dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/03/08
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
no dividend will be distributed in 2021
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
this resolution to be approved by shareholder Bank SinoPac Co.,Ltd
Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.