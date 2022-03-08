Log in
    2890   TW0002890001

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2890)
  Report
SinoPac Financial : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of Bank SinoPac (China) Ltd. for the Board's resolution on 2021 dividend distribution

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 16:34:15
Subject 
 Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of
Bank SinoPac (China) Ltd. for the Board's
resolution on 2021 dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/03/08
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
no dividend will be distributed in 2021
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
this resolution to be approved by shareholder Bank SinoPac Co.,Ltd

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 42 843 M 1 515 M 1 515 M
Net income 2021 15 947 M 564 M 564 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 5,19%
Capitalization 189 B 6 696 M 6 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 9 275
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,80 TWD
Average target price 17,90 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Ting Chu General Manager & Director
Ju Mei Hsu Head-Finance & Spokesman
Shi Kuan Chen Chairman
Hsin Ho Head-Operations Management Division
Shu Min Lin Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED4.02%6 696
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.34%161 236
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.45%82 054
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.48%65 936
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)14.91%58 861
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.12%51 222