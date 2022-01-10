SinoPac Financial : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Leasing Corp. for the election of Chairman

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/10 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder: WEI Jer-Horng 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman of SinoPac Leasing Corp. 5.Name of the new position holder: WEI Jer-Horng 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman of SinoPac Leasing Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):term expired 8.Reason for the change:re-elected 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/10 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None