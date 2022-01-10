SinoPac Financial : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Leasing Corp. for the election of Chairman
01/10/2022 | 04:48am EST
Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/10
Time of announcement
17:40:41
Subject
Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of
SinoPac Leasing Corp. for the election of Chairman
Date of events
2022/01/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/01/10
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:
WEI Jer-Horng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairman of SinoPac Leasing Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
WEI Jer-Horng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of SinoPac Leasing Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):term expired
8.Reason for the change:re-elected
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/10
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
