Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2890   TW0002890001

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2890)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SinoPac Financial : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Leasing Corp. for the election of Chairman

01/10/2022 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/10 Time of announcement 17:40:41
Subject 
 Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of
SinoPac Leasing Corp. for the election of Chairman
Date of events 2022/01/10 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/01/10
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:
WEI Jer-Horng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairman of SinoPac Leasing Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
WEI Jer-Horng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of SinoPac Leasing Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):term expired
8.Reason for the change:re-elected
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/10
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
04:48aSINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Capital Internation..
PU
04:48aSINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Leasing Corp. for t..
PU
01/07SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of Bank SinoPac for selling a ..
PU
01/07SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings announces December 2021 consolidated preliminary earnings of ..
PU
2021SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdiongs, on behalf of Bank , announces that Bank has been fined by F..
PU
2021SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings announces the Board's resolution of change in the chairman of..
PU
2021SINOPAC FINANCIAL : SPH announces the Board's resolution on change in the representative o..
PU
2021SinoPac Holdings Announces the Board's Resolution on Change in the Representative of Ju..
CI
2021Sinopac Holdings Announces the Board's Resolution of Change in the Chairman of Sinopac ..
CI
2021SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings announces the Board's resolution on change in the representat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 45 569 M 1 648 M 1 648 M
Net income 2021 15 792 M 571 M 571 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 5,29%
Capitalization 187 B 6 734 M 6 748 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 9 275
Free-Float -
Chart SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,55 TWD
Average target price 16,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target -2,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Ting Chu General Manager & Director
Ju Mei Hsu Head-Finance & Spokesman
Shi Kuan Chen Chairman
Hsin Ho Head-Operations Management Division
Shu Min Lin Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED2.48%6 734
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.10%160 673
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.11.70%78 334
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.79%65 152
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.24%57 229
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.4.37%52 338