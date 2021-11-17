SinoPac Financial : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities (Asia) Ltd. for the change of chief internal auditor

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):chief internal auditor 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/17 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:HSIEH Chia-Chi/ Head of Audit of SinoPac Securities (Asia) Ltd. 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:TSAI Chih-Shien/ Assistant Vice President of Audit Division of SinoPac Securities Corp. 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):resignation 6.Reason for the change:resignation 7.Effective date:2021/11/21 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:HSIEH Chia-Chi resigns and TSAI Chih-Shien be appointed as acting chief internal auditor