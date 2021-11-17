Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2890   TW0002890001

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2890)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SinoPac Financial : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities (Asia) Ltd. for the change of chief internal auditor

11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/17 Time of announcement 15:15:20
Subject 
 Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac
Securities (Asia) Ltd. for the change of chief internal
auditor
Date of events 2021/11/17 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):chief internal auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/17
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:HSIEH Chia-Chi/
Head of Audit of SinoPac Securities (Asia) Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:TSAI Chih-Shien/
Assistant Vice President of Audit Division of SinoPac Securities Corp.
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):resignation
6.Reason for the change:resignation
7.Effective date:2021/11/21
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:HSIEH Chia-Chi resigns and
TSAI Chih-Shien be appointed as acting chief internal auditor

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
02:27aSINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities (Asia) L..
PU
11/08Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp. ..
PU
11/05SinoPac Holdings announces October 2021 consolidated preliminary earnings of itself, Ba..
PU
10/31SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Leasing Corp. announces for the change of Directo..
PU
10/31SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Capital International (HK) Limited announces for ..
PU
10/29Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of Bank SinoPac for selling a syndicated loan.
PU
10/27Announced by SPH on behalf of SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corporation, early ..
PU
10/27Announcement of SinoPac Holdings' Third Quarter 2021 Analyst Meeting
PU
10/27Announced by SPH on behalf of SinoPac Securities, early termination of lease of SinoPac..
PU
09/08SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings Won Three Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards, Including Corpo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 191 M 1 589 M 1 589 M
Net income 2021 15 744 M 566 M 566 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 5,62%
Capitalization 166 B 5 976 M 5 978 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 9 275
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,75 TWD
Average target price 15,75 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Ting Chu General Manager & Director
Ju Mei Hsu Head-Finance & Spokesman
Shi Kuan Chen Chairman
Hsin Ho Head-Operations Management Division
Shu Min Lin Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED28.82%5 976
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%157 077
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.22%74 422
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.41%65 174
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.20%58 373
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-5.79%55 392