SinoPac Financial : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities (Asia) Ltd. for the change of chief internal auditor

Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):chief internal auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/17
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:HSIEH Chia-Chi/
Head of Audit of SinoPac Securities (Asia) Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:TSAI Chih-Shien/
Assistant Vice President of Audit Division of SinoPac Securities Corp.
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):resignation
6.Reason for the change:resignation
7.Effective date:2021/11/21
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:HSIEH Chia-Chi resigns and
TSAI Chih-Shien be appointed as acting chief internal auditor