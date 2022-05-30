Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2890   TW0002890001

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2890)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SinoPac Financial : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corporation for important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting.

05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 15:09:17
Subject 
 Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of
SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corporation for
important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Resolution on 2021 deficit compensation.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved and acknowledged business report and
financial statements for year 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:According to Article 15 of
Financial Holding Company Act, the rights and functions
of the shareholders' meeting shall be exercised by
the board of directors of the company.

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 13:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
09:59aSINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities Investme..
PU
05/25SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of Bank SinoPac for the record..
PU
05/25SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities Investme..
PU
05/25SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holding announces on behalf of Bank rent the offices to Securities Inv..
PU
05/25SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Leasing Corp. for t..
PU
05/25SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities Corp. fo..
PU
05/25SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities Investme..
PU
05/25SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings, on behalf of SinoPac Securities, for th..
PU
05/25SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Leasing Corp. for i..
PU
05/25SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities Investme..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 843 M 1 463 M 1 463 M
Net income 2021 15 947 M 544 M 544 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 201 B 6 849 M 6 849 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 9 275
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,70 TWD
Average target price 18,65 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Ting Chu General Manager & Director
Ju Mei Hsu Head-Finance & Spokesman
Shi Kuan Chen Chairman
Hsin Ho Head-Operations Management Division
Shu Min Lin Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED9.60%6 811
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%156 575
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.9.51%72 748
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.77%64 153
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.57%61 151
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.53%52 519