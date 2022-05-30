SinoPac Financial : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corporation for important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting.
05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
15:09:17
Subject
Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of
SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corporation for
important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/05/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Resolution on 2021 deficit compensation.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved and acknowledged business report and
financial statements for year 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:According to Article 15 of
Financial Holding Company Act, the rights and functions
of the shareholders' meeting shall be exercised by
the board of directors of the company.
Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 13:58:04 UTC.