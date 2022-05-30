SinoPac Financial : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corporation for important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Resolution on 2021 deficit compensation. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved and acknowledged business report and financial statements for year 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:According to Article 15 of Financial Holding Company Act, the rights and functions of the shareholders' meeting shall be exercised by the board of directors of the company.