SinoPac Financial : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities Investment Trust Co.,Ltd for the Board's resolution on appropriation of earnings for 2021

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
16:35:54
Subject
Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac
Securities Investment Trust Co.,Ltd for the Board's
resolution on appropriation of earnings for 2021
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/08
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends:NT$146,274,381
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
42 843 M
1 515 M
1 515 M
Net income 2021
15 947 M
564 M
564 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
11,9x
Yield 2021
5,19%
Capitalization
189 B
6 696 M
6 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
4,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022
4,26x
Nbr of Employees
9 275
Free-Float
89,0%
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
16,80 TWD
Average target price
17,90 TWD
Spread / Average Target
6,55%
