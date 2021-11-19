SinoPac Financial : Holdings announces Consolidated Financial Statements for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 were submitted to the board of directors.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/11/19 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/09/30 4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):16,384,133 5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 35,147,341 6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):14,762,635 7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):12,794,116 8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):12,794,116 9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):1.14 10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,268,476,923 11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,108,830,665 12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):159,646,258 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None