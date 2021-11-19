SinoPac Financial : Holdings announces Consolidated Financial Statements for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 were submitted to the board of directors.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/19
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):16,384,133
5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
35,147,341
6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):14,762,635
7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):12,794,116
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):12,794,116
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to
end of the period (NTD):1.14
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,268,476,923
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,108,830,665
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):159,646,258
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None