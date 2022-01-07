SinoPac Financial : Holdings announces December 2021 consolidated preliminary earnings of itself, Bank , and Securities
01/07/2022 | 04:08am EST
Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/07
Time of announcement
16:49:57
Subject
SinoPac Holdings announces December 2021
consolidated preliminary earnings of itself,
Bank SinoPac, and SinoPac Securities
Date of events
2022/01/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/07
2.Company name:SinoPac Holdings
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:SinoPac Holdings itself;100% owned by
SinoPac Holdings
5.Cause of occurrence:
SinoPac Holdings(SPH) announces December 2021 preliminary earnings of
itself, Bank SinoPac(BSP), and SinoPac Securities(SPS) as follows:
�@�@�@ Net income Net income EPS EPS
�@�@�@ after tax after tax after tax after tax
�@�@�@ MTD YTD MTD YTD
�@�@�@�@(NT$Mn) (NT$Mn) (NT$) (NT$)
SPH 1,089 16,169 0.10 1.43
BSP 722 11,375 0.08 1.31
SPS 366 4,809 0.23 2.97
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
