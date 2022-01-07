SinoPac Financial : Holdings announces December 2021 consolidated preliminary earnings of itself, Bank , and Securities

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/07 2.Company name:SinoPac Holdings 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:SinoPac Holdings itself;100% owned by SinoPac Holdings 5.Cause of occurrence: SinoPac Holdings(SPH) announces December 2021 preliminary earnings of itself, Bank SinoPac(BSP), and SinoPac Securities(SPS) as follows: �@�@�@ Net income Net income EPS EPS �@�@�@ after tax after tax after tax after tax �@�@�@ MTD YTD MTD YTD �@�@�@�@(NT$Mn) (NT$Mn) (NT$) (NT$) SPH 1,089 16,169 0.10 1.43 BSP 722 11,375 0.08 1.31 SPS 366 4,809 0.23 2.97 6.Countermeasures:none 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none