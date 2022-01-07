Log in
    2890   TW0002890001

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2890)
SinoPac Financial : Holdings announces December 2021 consolidated preliminary earnings of itself, Bank , and Securities

01/07/2022 | 04:08am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/07 Time of announcement 16:49:57
Subject 
 SinoPac Holdings announces December 2021
consolidated preliminary earnings of itself,
Bank SinoPac, and SinoPac Securities
Date of events 2022/01/07 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/07
2.Company name:SinoPac Holdings
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:SinoPac Holdings itself;100% owned by
SinoPac Holdings
5.Cause of occurrence:
SinoPac Holdings(SPH) announces December 2021 preliminary earnings of
itself, Bank SinoPac(BSP), and SinoPac Securities(SPS) as follows:
�@�@�@ Net income     Net income      EPS        EPS
�@�@�@ after tax      after tax    after tax   after tax
�@�@�@    MTD           YTD           MTD         YTD
�@�@�@�@(NT$Mn)       (NT$Mn)        (NT$)       (NT$)
SPH     1,089         16,169          0.10        1.43
BSP       722         11,375          0.08        1.31
SPS       366          4,809          0.23        2.97
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 09:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
