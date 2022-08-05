Log in
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
16.80 TWD    0.00%
16.80 TWD    0.00%
SinoPac Financial : Holdings announces July 2022 consolidated preliminary earnings of itself, Bank , and Securities

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 17:01:35
Subject 
 SinoPac Holdings announces July 2022
consolidated preliminary earnings of itself,
Bank SinoPac, and SinoPac Securities
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05
2.Company name:SinoPac Holdings
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:SinoPac Holdings itself;100% owned by
SinoPac Holdings
5.Cause of occurrence:
SinoPac Holdings(SPH) announces July 2022 preliminary earnings of
itself, Bank SinoPac(BSP), and SinoPac Securities(SPS) as follows:
　　　 Net income     Net income      EPS        EPS
　　　 after tax      after tax    after tax   after tax
　　　    MTD           YTD           MTD         YTD
　　　　(NT$Mn)       (NT$Mn)        (NT$)       (NT$)
SPH     2,098         10,307          0.19        0.91
BSP     1,776          9,263          0.20        1.07
SPS       277          1,166          0.17        0.72
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 43 111 M 1 438 M 1 438 M
Net income 2022 16 804 M 560 M 560 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 189 B 6 315 M 6 315 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 548
Free-Float 85,7%
Managers and Directors
Shih Ting Chu General Manager & Director
Ju Mei Hsu Head-Finance & Spokesman
Shi Kuan Chen Chairman
Hsin Ho Head-Operations Management Division
Shu Min Lin Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED4.02%6 315
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.73%145 382
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.85%64 577
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.97%60 890
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.25%53 914
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-8.40%53 680