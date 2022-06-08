Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    2890   TW0002890001

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2890)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-06
17.55 TWD   -0.28%
06/07TRANSCRIPT : SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 07, 2022
CI
05/31SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announcement of SinoPac Holdings' First Quarter 2022 Analyst Meeting
PU
05/30SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corporation for important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting.
PU
SinoPac Financial : Holdings announces May 2022 consolidated preliminary earnings of itself, Bank , and Securities

06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 14:17:41
Subject 
 SinoPac Holdings announces May 2022
consolidated preliminary earnings of itself,
Bank SinoPac, and SinoPac Securities
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08
2.Company name:SinoPac Holdings
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:SinoPac Holdings itself;100% owned by
SinoPac Holdings
5.Cause of occurrence:
SinoPac Holdings(SPH) announces May 2022 preliminary earnings of
itself, Bank SinoPac(BSP), and SinoPac Securities(SPS) as follows:
　　　 Net income     Net income      EPS        EPS
　　　 after tax      after tax    after tax   after tax
　　　    MTD           YTD           MTD         YTD
　　　　(NT$Mn)       (NT$Mn)        (NT$)       (NT$)
SPH       803          6,445          0.07        0.57
BSP     1,259          6,034          0.14        0.69
SPS      -136            743         -0.08        0.46
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 44 685 M 1 514 M 1 514 M
Net income 2022 16 915 M 573 M 573 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 5,26%
Capitalization 198 B 6 703 M 6 703 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 9 548
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,55 TWD
Average target price 18,65 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Ting Chu General Manager & Director
Ju Mei Hsu Head-Finance & Spokesman
Shi Kuan Chen Chairman
Hsin Ho Head-Operations Management Division
Shu Min Lin Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED8.67%6 703
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%155 134
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.12%69 599
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.03%63 632
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.47%59 914
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.54%53 102