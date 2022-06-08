SinoPac Financial : Holdings announces May 2022 consolidated preliminary earnings of itself, Bank , and Securities

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08 2.Company name:SinoPac Holdings 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:SinoPac Holdings itself;100% owned by SinoPac Holdings 5.Cause of occurrence: SinoPac Holdings(SPH) announces May 2022 preliminary earnings of itself, Bank SinoPac(BSP), and SinoPac Securities(SPS) as follows: Net income Net income EPS EPS after tax after tax after tax after tax MTD YTD MTD YTD (NT$Mn) (NT$Mn) (NT$) (NT$) SPH 803 6,445 0.07 0.57 BSP 1,259 6,034 0.14 0.69 SPS -136 743 -0.08 0.46 6.Countermeasures:none 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none