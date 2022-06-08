SinoPac Financial : Holdings announces May 2022 consolidated preliminary earnings of itself, Bank , and Securities
06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
14:17:41
Subject
SinoPac Holdings announces May 2022
consolidated preliminary earnings of itself,
Bank SinoPac, and SinoPac Securities
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08
2.Company name:SinoPac Holdings
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:SinoPac Holdings itself;100% owned by
SinoPac Holdings
5.Cause of occurrence:
SinoPac Holdings(SPH) announces May 2022 preliminary earnings of
itself, Bank SinoPac(BSP), and SinoPac Securities(SPS) as follows:
Net income Net income EPS EPS
after tax after tax after tax after tax
MTD YTD MTD YTD
(NT$Mn) (NT$Mn) (NT$) (NT$)
SPH 803 6,445 0.07 0.57
BSP 1,259 6,034 0.14 0.69
SPS -136 743 -0.08 0.46
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:31:08 UTC.