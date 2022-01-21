SinoPac Financial : Holdings announces the Board's resolution on the change of Chief Information Security Officer.

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Chief
Information Security Officer.
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/21
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Sean LEE/
Executive Vice President of SinoPac Holdings.
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:new replacement
7.Effective date:2022/02/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.