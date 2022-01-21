SinoPac Financial : Holdings on behalf of subsidiary Bank announced the donation to Foundation.
01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/01/21
Time of announcement
18:14:04
Subject
SinoPac Holdings on behalf of subsidiary Bank
SinoPac announced the donation to SinoPac Foundation.
Date of events
2022/01/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Reason for the donation:In order to promote social welfare activities and
meet corporate social responsibility
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$27 million
4.Counterparty to the donation:SinoPac Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company:Related party
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:NA
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.