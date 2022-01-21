SinoPac Financial : Holdings on behalf of subsidiary Bank announced the donation to Foundation.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21 2.Reason for the donation:In order to promote social welfare activities and meet corporate social responsibility 3.Total amount of the donation:NT$27 million 4.Counterparty to the donation:SinoPac Foundation 5.Relationship with the Company:Related party 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:NA 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):NA 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA