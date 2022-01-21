Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2890   TW0002890001

SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2890)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SinoPac Financial : Holdings on behalf of subsidiary Bank announced the donation to Foundation.

01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 18:14:04
Subject 
 SinoPac Holdings on behalf of subsidiary Bank
SinoPac announced the donation to SinoPac Foundation.
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Reason for the donation:In order to promote social welfare activities and
meet corporate social responsibility
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$27 million
4.Counterparty to the donation:SinoPac Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company:Related party
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:NA
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Sinopac Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
05:32aSINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings announces the Board's resolution on the change of Chief Infor..
PU
05:32aSINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings announces the Board's resolution on the change of Chief Infor..
PU
05:22aSINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings on behalf of subsidiary Bank announced the donation to Founda..
PU
05:22aSINOPAC FINANCIAL : The Board of Directors of SinoPac Holdings approved the donation from ..
PU
01/12SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of Bank SinoPac for selling a ..
PU
01/10SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Capital Internation..
PU
01/10SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of SinoPac Leasing Corp. for t..
PU
01/07SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Announced by SinoPac Holdings on behalf of Bank SinoPac for selling a ..
PU
01/07SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings announces December 2021 consolidated preliminary earnings of ..
PU
2021SINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdiongs, on behalf of Bank , announces that Bank has been fined by F..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 843 M 1 547 M 1 547 M
Net income 2021 15 929 M 575 M 575 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 5,21%
Capitalization 189 B 6 833 M 6 815 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 9 275
Free-Float -
Chart SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,75 TWD
Average target price 16,68 TWD
Spread / Average Target -0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Ting Chu General Manager & Director
Ju Mei Hsu Head-Finance & Spokesman
Shi Kuan Chen Chairman
Hsin Ho Head-Operations Management Division
Shu Min Lin Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED3.72%6 833
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%162 603
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.17.73%82 533
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.51%66 300
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.89%58 391
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)7.97%55 305